Editor:
One of the pillars of our community, William Nitze, passed away on July 30 at the age of 78. Bill was related to the Paepckes, Aspen’s royal family. His father was a noted Cold War diplomat and he was related to one of the founders of Standard Oil. Bill was always generous in helping to finance things in the community. He was a delight to talk to. He had a grasshopper mind so it was a challenge to keep up with him. I am grateful for his friendship.
Jeremy Bernstein
New York City, New York