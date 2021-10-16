Editor:
We just moved to Aspen and have been lucky enough to play tackle football for the first time. Joining the teams was one of the best decisions of our lives. Tackle football has changed us and made us way tougher and we love it so much. We are so thankful for our coaches: Coach Tim, Coach Chris, Coach Jonathan, Coach Hoeffner, Coach Weilker and Coach Fuller. Playing football and meeting all these new people has made it so much easier to move to a new place. We are so grateful to the Aspen Elks Lodge #224, The Aspen Recreation Department, Aspen Parks Department, Aspen School District, Aspen High School Varsity Football, and Coach Ron Morehead for making this possible. We love this sport so much and we’re so grateful.
Nate (age 11) and Miles (9) Moatz
Aspen