Editor:
The pictures of the tiny caskets in Uvalde, Texas, are impossible to forget. When a school shooter rampaged through their town, parents were so powerless that the last act of love they could give their kids was a burial that had meaning. The Uvalde school shooting was heartbreaking. I thought of it as we experienced a shooting threat and a lockdown at Aspen schools. And I am just so thankful to our creator that our story did not end like theirs.
A profound joy and somber relief flashed across my face when I saw my daughter safe at Aspen Elementary School. She, like most of the young kids, came out of the school bouncing with excitement, unaware of the day’s events. The parents, though, all looked like they had seen a ghost. The kids by and large were oblivious, and we parents felt powerless. But then it struck me, though the deck is profoundly stacked against protecting our children from school shootings, these tiny people are placing their faith in us to try.
I wish the Roaring Fork Valley was actually an island, removed from the rest of the world, where our nation’s dire problems could not invade our tranquil home. But alas, it is not. And because our nation's problems strike here, too, it is easy to retreat into a sense of powerlessness at preventing school shootings. I am not sure what we can do at a local level, but I know that we need to do everything we can. And I also know that I am beyond grateful to law enforcement for their response today, and I have no adequate words to express my gratitude to them, other than thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Ben Rose
Aspen