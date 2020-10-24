Editor:
Late last month, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aspen Skiing Co. announced a new season pass structure intended to entice local snow sliders to visit the mountains when the resorts are traditionally not as crowded. While they were at it, they offered free seven-day gratitude passes to certain essential front-line workers, including all teachers up and down the Roaring Fork Valley. Whether in-person or remotely, educators have worked tirelessly to deliver the best possible programs under the circumstances, and this gesture by SkiCo should not go unrecognized. Colorado Rocky Mountain School is truly grateful for its 67-year relationship with SkiCo and especially for providing something for us to look forward to in 2020. Thank you.
Aimee Yllanes
Colorado Rocky Mountain School
Carbondale