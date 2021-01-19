Editor:
I would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Rev. Nicholas Vesey and the Board of Trustees of the Aspen Chapel for providing a home for The Aspen Family Connections/Food Bank weekly mobile food distribution between November and January. They are wonderful friends to our community.
We were in a bind, needing a new distribution site, and the chapel wholeheartedly welcomed us. It was a great pleasure to meet a number of the Aspen Chapel’s congregation who came along as volunteers and brought food donations. The Aspen Jewish Congregation has provided funding, and we are also grateful to the Meadowood HOA, whose residents were very understanding. Our community continues to sustain and inspire our efforts to support locals experiencing hardship during the pandemic.
The Aspen weekly mobile food distribution is now on a larger site (easier for our truck!) at the Aspen Golf Course, every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m., and our new hosts are the city of Aspen and the Ute Mountaineer’s Cross County Center, which have been extremely helpful.
Any member of the public is welcome to come along, and thanks to the Food Bank of the Rockies and other partners, we have plenty of food to distribute.
Thank you friends!
Katherine Sand
Aspen Family Connections