Editor:
Contrary to the myths that continue to be propagated by those opposed to the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado in 2023, the evidence from 27 years of experience and science in the Northern Rockies is that wolves will not harm the ranching industry. Where ranchers choose to implement coexistence strategies, livestock losses are minimal or zero — and the range improves where those strategies are properly implemented. In the Northern Rockies, where about 1,900 wolves live alongside about 2,000,000 cattle, ranchers lose an average of 148 cattle per year — and they are compensated for their losses, as they will be in Colorado.
What the naysayers often ignore are the many numerous benefits that wolves will bring to Colorado if they are present in sustainable numbers, distributed across the Western Slope and protected from lethal control. Wolves will improve the health of elk and deer herds — unlike human hunters, wolves deliberately remove the sick, weak and diseased, thereby improving herd health. Elk numbers are higher in the Northern Rockies now than before wolf reintroduction.
Wolves keep elk, deer and moose on the move so that they don't overbrowse or overgraze vegetation, thereby allowing vegetation to recover and provide habitat for songbirds, waterfowl, beaver, fish, amphibians and more. Essentially, wolves can restore a natural ecological balance that enhances biological diversity. In a time when biodiversity is crashing across the world, restoring this keystone, apex carnivore is one immensely positive action that we can take.
Delia Malone
Redstone