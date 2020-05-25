Editor:
President Trump’s campaign slogan was “Make American Great Again.” What does that really mean? Technically, it means America was once great but lost its way. I write this letter to those who back this slogan and ask them to say when was American great, why and what will be different when the country is great again? Being Memorial Day, it might be appropriate to think back and remember the great times and compare.
Trump has been in office almost three-and-a-half years. What things are changed now that are making America greater than when he came into office? For instance, Trump promised that he would make huge infrastructure improvements. Everybody thinks the country needs these improvements, but nothing has been done. And, as far as I can tell, no plan exists.
Likewise, Trump said that he and his party were going to create and put in place a proper health care plan. I haven’t heard mention of it.
Maybe I’m wrong, but people used to think that a great nation would be a great leader among the nations of the world. But the president has removed the country from almost all our diplomatic and humanitarian alliances. The U.S. no longer even attends a number of meetings by other countries on things like virus protection, monitoring nuclear activities, climate change control and international courts.
Can local Trump supporters let us know how this is all coming? What good things have been put into place and what else needs to be done? We will be voting in five months and this would be good to know.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale