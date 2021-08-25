Editor:
It will come as no surprise to those I know in the valley, and those who know me, that I am in full support of the proposed expansion of ski terrain into the Pandora’s zone on Ajax. I have been inspired by that terrain for 25 years, and am thoroughly convinced it will be a world-class addition for our locals and visitors alike — a wonderful addition to our already world-class skiing experience at Aspen-Snowmass.
I have read all the letters, all the editorials, and respect and appreciate both sides. I have been inspired by the words of many lifelong locals, namely Lo Semple, Jeffrey Gorsuch and Wiley Maple, to single out a few. I would also point out what an incredible job the artists normally known as “Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands trail crews” have done to create next-level ski experiences in our forests. (Canopy Cruiser, Lucky Find, Bingo, and G0 to name a few.) I can’t wait to see what these wizards of tree skiing have in store for us on the east side of Richmond Ridge.
Embrace the fact that we are a ski town, and great skiing is good for everyone. It always has been.
Chris Davenport
Old Snowmass