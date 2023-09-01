Editor:
Mr. Don Gillespie is correct; moving local elections to November would result in many more votes cast on local issues. I know this because I am guilty of not paying attention to the early local elections. And now I regret it daily.
Two issues I am striving to see on the next ballot are an option to allow the residents to reject the city of Glenwood Springs’ takeover of trash collection and a measure that says any development larger than a four-plex would require voter approval.
I am a 30-year Glenwood Springs resident and business owner, so my friends and associates are older. To a person they are upset about the trash takeover. The general consensus is that the city should take the money wasted on the new position and spend it on roads.
The uncontrolled building taking place affects all residents of Glenwood Springs. The developments above Midland Avenue are set to add 1,700 more trips per day on Midland.
And that's just over in the Meadows. Other developments will add more. The result is the infrastructure is overtaxed with what appears to be no forethought. The residents of Glenwood should get their say if they want more development.
It is my opinion that the motive for all this development is purely profit and the persons responsible do not give a rat's butt about Glenwood Springs.
Andy Anderson
Glenwood Springs