Editor:
What does the new America look like? There will be more windmills and photovoltaic roofs and even transparent PV window glass. Green roofs and commercial indoor vertical gardens/farms will sprout, the latter needing just a fraction of outdoor agriculture’s water needs.
Farmers are already getting a new 365 day income from grids of PVs elevated a few feet above their tractors and crops well underneath.
Electric vehicles will abound and they can use both plug-in and wireless charging systems with the latter being automatic. Lay a charging pad where you park, park over it, you don’t have to touch anything. This is as simple as it gets and bonus, bonus, bonus, no CO2 emissions. Holy Cross Energy, our electric cooperative is going for a 100% renewable and clean electric grid by 2030.
Tom Mooney
Aspen