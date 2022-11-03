Editor:
Congratulations, Aspen, for winning a “Green Destinations” award! What a laugh. What does “green” really mean anymore? Maybe a town that doesn’t burn coal instead of trees and brush from Pandora’s?
Pandora is a Greek mythology person, sort of like Eve in our own mythology. Eve ate the forbidden apple and Pandora opened a forbidden jar. Or box. Either way, all the evils and misery we have today were released to ruin our paradise. I guess it is an appropriate name, after all.
We wouldn’t have traffic jams, we wouldn’t need to win a lottery to live here. We wouldn’t have welcomed the uber-wealthy with open arms and we wouldn’t have 227 Realtors. We would know how many Airbnbs there are. What really constitutes an ADU? We would know our neighbors. We could afford to go out and eat. We could afford to shop here, and I’d like to say, thank you, Aspen Thrift Shop.
One-way streets and parallel parking are the answer? If Aspen were truly green, it would have capped home size. It wouldn’t have welcomed the uber-rich with open arms. It wouldn’t have made it necessary to win a lottery to live here. It would have made minimum wage about $150. Then we would see just how governmentally propped-up this little fake paradise really is. I guess rich folks pay taxes, too. Just not enough. But after awhile, I guess we all learn not to choke on hypocrisy. Reduce, reuse, recycle, y’all.
Janet Mohrman
Aspen