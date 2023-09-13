At a recent meeting of the Pitkin County Board of Health, Raleigh Bacharach, who does excellent work administering health prevention programs, presented data analysis and thinking around substance use among teens in the county, based on a survey called Healthy Kids Colorado, which is undertaken every two years throughout the state.
The presentation (with data from 2021) confirmed a familiar Aspen narrative: that teens in our community use alcohol and marijuana (fortunately, far less so prescription, or “harder” drugs) more frequently than their peers elsewhere in Colorado. This is underpinned by the fact that teens reported having easy access to substances and a lower perception of the risks inherent in substance use than peers elsewhere.
They also have a greater perception that all the “other” kids are all using substances. In other words, we have on our hands a somewhat permissive local culture that — at least to some extent in the teenage world — normalizes a degree of substance use while in high school as being relatively safe and socially acceptable, and also one in which kids incorrectly perceive that more of their peers are using alcohol and other substances than is actually the case.
The survey also shows that while social acceptance is a factor in some young people’s use, it also suggests, perhaps even more concerningly, that some teens turn to substances to feel better about themselves and to cope. Parents: Who among us hasn’t verbalized the desire for a glass of much-deserved wine or a restorative beer at the end of a stressful day? Perhaps one small thing we might all consider is to reframe our communication around alcohol in a domestic setting so that our youngest children don’t absorb the idea of substances as reward or medicine.
At the same time, we live in a community that is powered by the hospitality industry and many of our livelihoods and amenities depend substantially on visitors who are here to have a good time, which inevitably includes alcohol and marijuana use. You might say, why not? Drinking and using marijuana are legal, adult pastimes. The problem is that children in our community, for whom substance use carries high risks, have to navigate this world. A world, for example, in which alcohol advertising and sponsorship at many venues attended by children show carefree people having fun. A world in which the best and biggest parties of the year take place very publicly, including at the end of the ski season. I think we all get it.
And we also know that there is pressure on kids, from their families and friend groups, as there is in many similar places. Pressure in sports and academics, pressure to go to college, to look a certain way, to have certain things. We see it in the schools and can see that parents of our students are highly aspirational for their children and want them to live successful lives. And so many of them do exactly that, winning championships, getting incredible results, going on to outstanding institutions of higher learning.
So, how can we square the circle of success in our community? Our kids are doing fine. So can’t they have it all, partying in their teens and going on to college and careers, just as perhaps many of us did? Are the risks really that great?
The truth is that the results we most fear from teen substance use will inevitably catch up on some young people in time. There is an interesting 2021 study of several thousand teens, looking at well-being during the pandemic in communities much like Aspen. It suggests that substance use in high school can be linked to an elevated risk for diagnosis of addiction in early adulthood, emphasizing that prevention is key (particularly parent containment); and so, too, is an avoidance of laissez-faire parental attitudes to substance use.
So, there are strategies we can use with our children, even when they’re still quite young, in modeling behaviors, talking and communicating, providing information and understanding the family’s risk factors. Parents also need to be vigilant for mental health struggles and encourage trusted adults in their children’s lives. The more we build up young people’s self-worth, purpose, engagement and connection, the more we reinforce their ability to make the right choices later on. It is essential to delay first use, a key factor in the potential onset of addiction in the developing brain. It is not inevitable or necessary to experiment in a dangerous way in our teens.
There are community solutions, too, and we’ll be looking closely at these in the months and years to come. We should all consider normalizing “non-use” and getting comfortable with the idea that we can be social without being intoxicated. Aspen High School’s excellent initiative to hold sober social events actually seems to provide many kids with a sense of relief that they can have fun and also not feel pressured to be drunk at the same time. We know this, because many of them say so.
We, and many others, are highly motivated to change that worn-out “Aspen narrative,” and are working to make that happen. Even if we’re talking about just a handful of lives changed or saved down the road, that’s surely a prize worth winning.