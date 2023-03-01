Last Wednesday, a call was made that threatened the safety and well-being of our children, teachers and caregivers. As you’d expect, the Aspen School District and law enforcement took the threat very seriously and sprang into action to protect children and staff.
The fear in the moment that we all experienced last week left many of us breathing a huge sigh of relief. We got lucky. It was a hoax.
So, what’s next?
Of course, if it hadn’t been a false call, we would be having a completely different conversation. Our lives would have changed in a matter of a few seconds. However, our community truly pulled together and made a very bad situation go as smoothly as possible. The speedy and thorough responses from district administrators, school employees, law enforcement and other emergency services were obvious and impressive. There may have been some delays or issues with communication, but this was a dynamic situation.
We were prepared because the kids and school staff drill regularly for these types of events, including just the afternoon before. Our excellent school resource officers and administrators train constantly to make sure we have the fullest information about best practices. Right now, we are as prepared as we can be, but nobody in any position of authority locally is complacent. We can improve further.
Regardless of how prepared we were, last Wednesday was a traumatic experience. There is sadness and anger about the reality that we live in times when our children have to practice for these situations. Even small children in our elementary school knew what to do in a lockdown, and were proud for having done so well. The schools and our mental health partners provided and are continuing to provide emotional support to students and staff and held a town hall meeting attended by many parents and community members who were clearly shaken by the events. We fully understand why.
How do we move forward after such a near tragedy? With gratitude for what we did not lose? With the knowledge that it could have ended differently as it has in many other places like Columbine, Red Lake, Sandy Hook, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Santa Fe High School, Robb Elementary? We are so fortunate that our experience had a positive outcome.
And yet, it feels inadequate and even inappropriate to just thank our lucky stars and move forward. But we can act. If we truly reflect on how our lives would have changed if we had actually had a mass shooting in our schools, what would we have done afterward? Go back to business as usual? Our lives would have been changed forever. Maybe some of us would have dedicated ourselves to advocacy, fighting the laws and policies that make crimes like this possible. Some of us would not have been able to go on after such a loss. Is there something we wish we had said to our child before they left for school that morning? A trip we were planning but never made? An apology left unsaid, a hug not given? Some would have huge regrets. Some would have pulled together to support each other.
It’s all speculation, and it is chilling to probe these possibilities, but we must do so. Perhaps we should ask ourselves, what if we fought now to prevent these things from happening? If there had been no limit to the preventive efforts you could have contributed to this community, what would those efforts have looked like? What will they look like?
Our response to trauma varies based on our individual resilience factors but we must always promote resilience and model it for our children. We cannot cave to what we know now to have been an act of domestic terrorism. Our lives must go on. Seek help and let’s move forward in a positive, constructive way.
And please remember that if you, your child, or anyone you know is experiencing difficulty, excellent and concrete supports are Mind Springs Health, Aspen Hope Center, Aspen Strong, our school counselors and many other mental health providers. Please take advantage of them.
Growing Community is written by Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections; Renee Giles, AFC’s early childhood connector; and Megan Monaghan, co-manager of Kids First. It runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email ksand@aspenk12.net, rgiles@aspenk12.net or megan.monaghan@aspen.gov.