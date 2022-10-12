Often when we talk about being an advocate, people cringe a little bit. Some people literally back away and claim they couldn’t possibly be an advocate. There’s something about it that is off-putting in today’s environment. Here’s where we come in. Let’s clear up some possible misconceptions.
Fundamentally, an advocate is someone who speaks publicly, recommending a cause or policy. The “speaking publicly” might be the intimidating part of that sentence, but if you think about it, that could range from talking to your neighbor, writing a letter to the editor or emailing your elected official. Even then, there is more to it than it might seem. Thinking about how an advocate acts means more than just speaking up. It starts with learning about the issue, understanding the process, thinking about how you feel, making a decision about how to act and then taking a stand.
Being an advocate can have far-reaching positive impacts on public policy by providing lawmakers with information they need to make decisions and, in turn, influence legislation. As a parent, grandparent, teacher, neighbor or just about any role, you have knowledge and experience that others might not have.
It’s often the little things that make a big difference. For example, during COVID, as school opened back up in many areas, lunch was provided for free without any qualifications or restrictions. That is about to end. What people found out is that all children did better in school when they had adequate food provided. There was no embarrassment about who qualified or how that food was accessed. It was good for kids! There is new legislation to continue funding to provide lunch to all children through the schools.
For many people, including some lawmakers, this is an easy item to cut from the budget — after all, not everyone needs a meal provided. It’s also an area that many lawmakers have no experience dealing with personally. So, no matter how you feel, you have the ability to advocate based on your experience, and maybe your child’s experience, since children don’t vote and are seldom heard above the crowd. All it means really is speaking to your experience and values.
When we think about the crisis in early-childhood education across our country, we wonder who will advocate for our youngest children and the people who care for and educate them. What about natural resources, our dwindling water supply, our air quality and climate change? Who will advocate for the state of the environment that we leave our children and grandchildren?
Maybe your concerns are something else entirely, but let’s say you care very much about families with young children. What could you advocate for? More facilities so parents have great choices for their child’s care, or teachers that have better wages and benefits and stay at your child’s school longer than she does, or the ability for those teachers to have professional development opportunities, maybe even with paid release time, or even that all children have the same opportunity that your child has to attend a high quality preschool?
There are several trusted sources at the state and federal level that can provide information about policy agendas to get you started, because we think you care a lot about families in our community. We would direct you to www.naeyc.org and to www.coloradokids.org as great places to start.
“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” — Mother Teresa.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.