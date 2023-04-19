In a recent workshop coordinated and presented by Aspen Family Connections, Kids First and Community Threads, there was a strong message of hope.
This hope was translated in many ways. It spoke about the future and passing on less emotional baggage to our children; about starting at the source of where our little ones learn, with us, their parents; and how modeling and regulating our own behaviors will benefit our children. The most important lesson that was shared throughout the information workshop was the importance of breathing.
Workshops on Conscious Discipline were held — one for teachers, another for parents to share valuable information about parenting and teaching in a dynamic, ever-changing environment. It was a no brainer to listen and be enthralled by the information delivered by such an entertaining and educated presenter, Amy Speidel, a veteran of Conscious Discipline. She created a presentation that empowers adults and children to be the change they want to see in the world. The underlying philosophy was to share best practices that will help bring social-emotional and self-regulation concepts to life with consistency and results in the classroom and in the home. In a stressful world, these messages were very encouraging.
Surprisingly, the biggest reminder behind every idea is extremely simple: just breathing. Take a breath, and remind yourself and your child to breathe together. “Don’t forget to breathe!” Can such a simple concept bring about so much change? Are we forgetting to breathe?
Our community nestles at 7,900 feet above sea level. We are already gasping for breath. However, our lives are vibrant, we live for all outdoor activities that fill our busy lives. We overbook, over promise and over extend in extra activities that will one day hopefully give our children an edge for the future, doing something important, somewhere. As a community do we factor in enough down time — not screen time but real down time — to breathe, meditate, practice yoga or just to be with each other? The gentle reminder to breathe is for Conscious Discipline a time to “access personal empowerment and model the skill of Composure through Active Calming” … “changing the story so that we’re more likely to choose to teach instead of judging and seeing misbehavior as an opportunity to teach a missing skill.”
Breathing it seems, promotes regulation in both our children and ourselves. When children begin to learn new skills, facial expressions and basic behaviors, they are imitating what their trusted adult is showing them. In the science world these are called mirror neurons. They mirror what they see. What does this look like in practice?
—By facing your child and modeling a calm deep breath, mirroring their body language and slowly unfolding yours so that your own body is relaxed.
—Using techniques that are visual in context such as reminding your child to “smell your flower” and “blow your bubble,” and doing so in a fluid calm voice.
Breathing is a great tool in promoting mirror neurons and not only helping our children calm down but ourselves as parents as well. Breathing and having a calm mind and body change the perception of the child from resistance and opposition to a flexible, fluid and problem-solving one. Doesn’t that sound wonderful!
The reality is we will not always be successful in putting the best plans into action. It is fortuitous to recognize when you mess up, correct the situation and move forward. It’s OK to announce, “That’s not how I want to do this — I want to calm down and try again.” For we are human, we make mistakes, and rather than teaching blame and shame we want to recognize that it’s OK to mess up and it’s great when we learn from this and try again.
New stresses are constantly bombarding us. It is hard to stop and smell the roses, as they say. However, this exact metaphor is something that could benefit your family dynamics, increase regulation, behaviors and support mental wellness.
Even if you are skeptical, it might be worth a try. If you can, make time to breathe, because your breath is brain food. It brings fresh oxygen into the body, it relaxes your muscles and calms your fight, flight or surrender response. This in turn “keeps the executive state open and functioning so that problem-solving is a clear option.” This means that breathing clears the mind and restores a semblance of calm.
There is so much going on in our worlds. Finding a window to slow down and just be — even if it’s for five minutes —is a sanity check for all. Aspen Family Connections, Kids First and Community Partners will continue to bring workshops that empower families to live their best lives and learn something fabulous in the process. Keep a look out for the next workshops.