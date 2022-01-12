Thinking back to our own childhoods, and the old-school, hands-off parenting we experienced, it’s amazing we made it this far at all! Seriously though, we hear so often from parents, including those younger than us, about how they were left to their own devices (although of course those devices didn’t include iPhones or iPads), sent outside to play and allowed — no, actually expected — to amuse ourselves, figure things out and manage large swathes of our lives alone. We could debate for hours about whether this was better or worse than modern parenting, which encourages a high degree of involvement by parents in their children’s lives, but wherever you come out, we can all agree that we now have so much more knowledge about brain development and what kids need to be successful, independent and socially and emotionally adept.
The other element we can agree upon is that technology and our stressful world have the potential to play havoc with our kids’ peace of mind. And our own, too, if it comes to that. And we must take steps early to support our kids’ development and our own mental well-being too.
So here, at the beginning of a new year, traditionally a time for new leaves and fresh perspectives, we want to talk about the Mind and also Mindfulness. If this topic conjures up images of lycra clothing and green smoothies that you find challenging, we urge you to put those thoughts aside and consider the many benefits of mindfulness, both for ourselves and our children. Maybe especially our children.
Luckily, educators in our schools have known all this for a long time, and you will see different techniques employed in our kids’ classrooms to help children acquire skills of self-regulation and improve executive function. Here in the Roaring Fork Valley, we have a tremendous resource in FocusedKids, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching children about the brain and providing strategies that are proven through research to lead to success. Aspen Family Connections is offering online classes with FocusedKids this month, especially for parents of elementary-aged kids, interested in how the brain develops and acquiring simple practices in their own home for engaging with their children’s emotional growth. These classes are available regularly through FocusedKids, so check their website.
The beauty of this approach is that, the earlier we start, the more likely we are to be able to help support the positive development of our children’s brains. Research shows that this learning can start at the age of 3. This is when we start to learn executive functioning, which includes the capacity to manage our emotions, to control our impulses, to calm ourselves and ride out adversity, to problem-solve, develop empathy and deal with stress.
Now, there’s a prize to aim for, as anyone with small children can agree. And, frankly, we want some of that ourselves — most adults we know wouldn’t mind having more of these qualities, and some of our peers in our friend groups and work environments could really do with some FocusedKids lessons. Imagine us all having a bit more self-regulation, peace of mind, calm response and focus. Oh, and not to mention good sleep, which really seems to be a rare commodity these days.
Adopting parenting techniques that will lead our children in a positive direction takes patience and time and it also requires us to model these skills and habits. Perhaps this could be our collective resolution for 2022? Whether it’s attending a FocusedKids session, or checking out apps like Headspace (which, by the way has tons of great options for children — and it’s never too early to start meditation and calming), or getting a book about it from the library, let’s all try to make 2022 the year of the mind and create the time, space and focus to nurture and support our state of consciousness, calm and control. Because we need that more than ever during these challenging times.
The link between high emotional intelligence and mindfulness has been proven by research. And emotional intelligence provides us with competence in all aspects of our lives and relationships. It’s incredible, when you think of it — there aren’t many magic bullets offered to us as parents, but this definitely is one. And it really costs nothing except the time we take to learn, the effort we make to practice and model self-regulation and the simple, kind and considerate lessons we teach our children.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.