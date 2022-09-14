Early childhood brain science seriously blows our minds. Did you know that in the first few years of life, more than 1 million new neural connections are formed every second? When we're born we have billions of neurons. But they're not, for the most part, connected. The advances in brain science in recent decades has shown what many people believed, but now there is proof. The numbers alone are incredible to think about, but it’s just the start.
Repeated positive experiences strengthen the connections that are vital in helping babies learn the essentials they need to survive and thrive within their family, community, and culture. These connections become the super highways, while the ones not used, not needed, are pruned away.
The interactive influences of genes and experience shape the developing brain. Scientists now know a major ingredient in this developmental process is the “serve and return” relationship between children and their parents and caregivers. Young children naturally reach out for interaction through babbling, facial expressions and gestures, and adults respond with the same kind of vocalizing and gesturing back at them.
The brain’s capacity for change decreases with age. The brain is most flexible, or “plastic,” early in life to accommodate a wide range of environments and interactions. But as the maturing brain becomes more specialized to assume more complex functions, it is less capable of reorganizing and adapting to new or unexpected challenges. Early plasticity means it’s easier and more effective to influence a baby’s developing brain architecture than to rewire parts of its circuitry in the adult years.
Cognitive, emotional and social capacities are inextricably intertwined throughout the life course. The emotional and physical health, social skills and cognitive-linguistic capacities that emerge in the early years are all important foundations for success in school and later in the workplace and community.
While this is great information and some of us do find it incredibly fascinating, if this science doesn’t show up in policy and in practice, we are not acting responsibly. If we know that early interactions and interventions are more efficient and have more impact — how do we make sure that happens? If we know that social, language, cognitive and emotional development need a balanced approach — how do we make sure that happens? If we know that supportive relationships and positive learning experiences with caring adults support healthy brain development, how do we make sure that happens?
We say it starts with making sure families know how much it means to talk and read and respond to babies’ cues. It starts with the opportunity for all early childhood teachers to be brain science experts and be responsive to every baby in their care, and for them to share experiences with families as a partner in their child’s development. It starts with community opportunities for positive experiences for babies, their families and their caregivers. And it starts with policy makers — lawmakers that put babies and their families in the forefront of decision making.
When parents and caregivers receive the support they need to foster close connections and healthy relationships with their babies, they are able to serve as a buffer against the impacts of ongoing and inherited trauma many families face every day.
Each baby's potential is unlimited. The window of time to provide a child with the foundation for success is not. Sources used with permission: zerotothree.org and Center on the Developing Child-Harvard University. We love brain science! Remind yourself, 1 million new neural connections are formed every second — and just let your mind be blown.
