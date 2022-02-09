A conversation just a few days ago with a seasoned school administrator sparked some thoughts about things we can do as parents to fortify our children against some of the less delightful elements of the modern world. He said he was struck by the nature of the discourse he’d overheard among middle school students exchanging casual insults and abuse among themselves. And this wasn’t anything really to do with bullying or meanness — this is just how kids talk to each other among friends. We hear similar things from much younger kids too. Should it be acceptable in the common parlance of a 7-year-old to call a classmate “loser?”
We see and hear these things, too. Kids will be kids, of course, and largely oblivious to the world around them, but it’s interesting in the school hallways that they tend not to move aside for an adult, or even acknowledge that someone is trying to make their way past. We’re not advocating for exaggerated deference but in a world in which adults (including teachers) are often addressed by their first names and children are spoken to and reasoned with as though they were adults, by the actual adults in their lives (we even hear this from parents of toddlers), maybe there’s room to reestablish a few boundaries, conventions and even (dare we even invoke the concept?) simple good manners?
We’ll skip the old “when we were kids” chestnut, because everyone knows that there was a lot that wasn’t good about the good old days. However, children growing up today have an incredible level of exposure to the world around them. It’s not a shock to anyone that the general level of civility in our interactions has taken a beating in the last few years and that divisiveness is modeled in society at large. There is simply no way that this doesn’t filter through to children who, even when tiny, are sponges for everything going on around them.
And then, of course, there’s a direct feed into their consciousnesses from technology — something we didn’t have to contend with, either as kids ourselves or even as parents. The phones we, and they, look at, the websites they follow (think YouTube and the games they play — even when those are quite “harmless” — are programmed to give them infinite amounts of what they want. That’s why, obviously, you yourself only have to look at one website selling a particular product to be deluged by similar ones in your own social media. And it’s not paranoid to think that your phone is listening to you, too. Because it is. And, we’d argue, that what that does is reinforce ideas and perspectives, rather than challenge them, or broaden horizons.
So why does any of this matter? Well, firstly, we’re worried that children are robbed of their innocence, including by technology, permitted too early and too freely in their lives. They sound and may even act like mini-adults, but the truth is that they need as much time as possible to be kids. It’s tempting for us to celebrate our children's precociousness, but maybe we shouldn’t be in such a hurry to have them grow up fast. They will get there faster than we want in any case. That doesn’t mean babying our children inappropriately, or wrapping them up in cotton wool, but it speaks to maintaining appropriate boundaries and behaviors and to insulating them from things they are just too young to understand.
And our children don’t need to be our friends, our pals, our confidants. Kids who grow up with structure and boundaries feel safe, secure and protected by adults. Other children deserve respect as do the adults in our children's lives. Reinforcing these notions doesn’t impinge on the development or confidence of the child. We would argue that it’s appropriate to be kind and respectful to all those around us and never too early to teach those lessons.
And — here’s a novel idea (ha!): Kids need to read more books. Maybe we all need to read or even listen to more books! Through reading, we are challenged by new ideas, thoughts and perspectives. There’s no algorithm pushing more of the same at us. Books can challenge, take us to different places, expose us to different ideas, help build empathy, curiosity and a sense of adventure. Books can be comforting, provide escape and fuel dreams in a way a phone or an iPad never can.
Are we hopelessly out of touch, out of date? It’s possible, but, if nothing else, we urge parents to think about what our kids hear and experience around them and focus on creating an environment that is safe and children who have empathy, open minds and respect for others.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.