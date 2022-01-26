I remember attending a workshop several years ago that dealt with how to deal with challenging people. The theory was that we all have people and situations in the workplace, and in life, that are challenging, so they presented tools for adult situations. It was a group of people from a variety of backgrounds, so some of the conversations were interesting, but not necessarily the experience that others were in. It made me think about how we talk with children, and I made a comment to the presenter to the effect that, if we spoke to adults in the same way we would speak to children, we might all get along better.
Well, for someone not in the education or early childhood world, he thought I meant to be condescending or patronizing when speaking to other adults! In fact, I meant just the opposite. At our best when an adult speaks to a child, it is with respect, with a sense of wonder and with the intent to understand. When a teacher is talking with a child, the topic could be anything, but the way the adult speaks sets the tone for the relationship.
An inspiring teacher uses a calm presence and an approachable voice. He will ask open-ended questions like what is happening here, tell me how you thought of doing it that way or can you tell me what we need to do before we go outdoors? The point is to start the conversation, not end it. Even questions that are more preemptive will work. What will happen if you take Jamie’s truck? Or what do you see on the table that might easily spill? Or even, why is it healthy to brush your teeth?
Even very young children who may not have a lot of language, or don’t know the words to express how they are feeling, will be more responsive if asked, “Are you feeling left out?” “Are you angry?” Or a statement like “Andy looks disappointed that you don’t want to sit by him.”
For children, speaking calmly and asking open-ended questions is not only good for a conversation, but it also helps build a relationship, and it encourages strong connections in the brain. They begin to think about how to behave and learn self-control over time. They learn language to express themselves and are often more aware of others and how they are feeling.
In our families, it’s not always easy to be calm. Sometimes emotions are high, and voices are directive. That’s just the way it is, so not in that moment, but another time, when things are calm, talk about the situation and how everyone was feeling. This is an important tool for children to see adults using — reflecting on their own behavior and talking about how everyone might act differently next time. Children learn so much whether it’s from our behavior when we’re on top of our game, or when they see us when we’re in a hurry, stressed, and just trying to keep it together.
So, what do you think? Would it work to talk to adults using some of the same tools that are proven to be effective when speaking with children? What if we asked open-ended questions, or if we were calm and used a friendly voice? What would be different if we expected honest feelings and a continued conversation? How could we solve problems together, and how could we recognize and empathize with how people are feeling? It seems like everyone I talk to lately is so bone-tired weary from the countless times we’ve had to pivot through COVID, or have left jobs or taken new jobs, worked twice as hard at our jobs or even lost family members or friends.
I don’t know how we will all come out of this, or what normal could possibly look like ever, but I wish for us to speak to each other the way that special teacher may have spoken to you as a child.
