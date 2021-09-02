Editor’s note: Because of an influx of timely letters to the editor and a guest opinion that were published in Wednesday’s newspaper, Growing Community was held a day.
I remember going to the local county fair, even the state fair, as a child, and it was the highlight of the summer. Spoiler alert: this is Shirley, and I was raised in Iowa. I loved everything there was to see — the crowds, the food that I never got to eat normally and especially the animals. Pitkin County used to have a fair, but I don’t even remember when that stopped. It was quite a while ago. I do remember, however, that one of our sons won the blue ribbon for “watermelon seed spitting – distance!” That was a treasured item for several years. You might still go to the Garfield County Fair, but for most of us and our children, that is not an experience they’ve shared.
What many of us did experience last week was the Children’s Fair — a version of a community picnic with burgers, veggie burgers and hot dogs and with some fun things for families and kids to do. If you were there — that’s awesome that you braved the rain! If you didn’t make it, maybe next year. What is worth sharing with you are the resources, information and fun ideas that numerous organizations provided. The best thing is they didn’t leave town when the fair was over. These organizations are here year-round, every day, and they would love to share their ideas with you.
Aspen Family Connections and Kids First were there, and the focus was wellness, so little kids could match faces with feeling names, make faces in the mirror or draw a face on a paper plate — all ideas you can recreate at home.
MindSprings offered mental health resources for people of all ages, some great tips like using a bubble wand to carefully blow bubbles when you need to take some deep breaths.
Community Health Services offered information about vaccinations and included a special visit from the tooth fairy/dental hygienist, who offered dental screenings and fluoride varnishes.
Pitkin County Public Health shared information on all things COVID-19, including resources about the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Aspen Fire Department brought its truck and information for families on fire safety in the home. Who doesn’t want to drive a fire truck, even for a moment?
The Aspen Police Department created a child-sized obstacle course and a mini-boot camp using hoops, blocks, rungs and cones.
Pitkin County Library staff rode their book bike and showed families some tips and ways to read with their kids.
Aspen Valley Hospital dietitians encouraged families and kids to make healthy food choices. The fruit kabobs were a great example of eating a rainbow of healthy options.
Environmental Health shared information on air quality — specifically what we can do on the days when wildfire smoke impacts our health. They also separated out regular trash into the compost and recycling bins.
The point is that, when you live in a small community, in the mountains, sometimes you have to make your own fun. We might not be the typical small community, but we do a pretty good job of bringing people together and finding the resources that children and families need. The challenge can be to make sure that people know how to access resources when they need help.
The Children’s Fair was one way to connect. This column is another way. We post this column on our respective Facebook pages, so if you have ideas leave a comment at aspendailynews.com, or talk to us on Facebook. Our emails are at the end of this column and we actually use our phones to talk to people as well! Let’s stay in touch.
