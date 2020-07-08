We can probably all agree that we have experienced some crazy, unpredictable times in the past weeks, and we’re not out of the woods yet. We want to celebrate the glimmers of hope that we do see, so we’re excited to share that many child care and school age camps are open, and more are opening soon!
The city of Aspen and Kids First support child care programs with rent relief, paying for cleaning and PPE supplies, and a subsidy for the much lower enrollment they have seen while opening. We also are working with community partners to offer emergency child care financial aid for families as they return to work.
For information on child care financial aid, contact Kids First at 970-920-5769 or cecelia.martin@cityofaspen.com. The application can be found at cityofaspen.com/316/Financial-Aid. For school age financial aid, contact Aspen Family Connections at 970-205-7025.
Families also may qualify for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP, 970-920-5244) or Colorado Preschool Program funding (CPP, 970-925-3760 ext. 5001).
Child care programs in Pitkin County have always offered families a great choice. Directors of our centers welcome your questions; they understand how much trust you have in them to care for your child. Kids First staff can always help you more, but here are some good questions to get the conversation started:
—Are you licensed and what is your Colorado Shines quality rating? Explain what you do to improve quality.
—Do you see clean materials and require children to wash their hands? What about staff?
—Do children choose their own activities? Are there lots of fun things to choose from?
—Is the building secure and do parents sign their child in and out?
—Do you contract with CCCAP, CPP and Kids First funding to assure equity?
—Do teachers show respect and have conversations at eye level with children, in lieu of just directing?
—Do teachers care for children who are upset?
—Does the daily schedule includes outdoor time for all ages?
—Do I feel comfortable and welcome?
There are many different things to think about when choosing care for your child. Cost, location, hours and availability are all important considerations — but the program’s safety and quality are the most important.
Another good source of information about finding quality child care is Colorado Shines. For school age camps, you should be aware that because of required reduced groups sizes, there is very limited capacity right now.
We really are in this together — employers and their employees need child care to reopen, and our child care programs need the community to feel comfortable using their services. We understand that everyone has questions, and different levels of risk tolerance; no one cares more about keeping everyone healthy than the folks providing child care. We are available to answer your questions.
Shirley Ritter
Director, Kids First
shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com
Katherine Sand
Director, Aspen Family Connections