This time of year is one of wonder, with idyllic snow-covered mountains and throngs of happy people exploring our beautiful town. However, the incredible number of people arriving these past two weeks quadrupled our population, and also added to the pressure on those for whom this period will represent the majority of their seasonal pay. Welcome to the Aspen holidays.
We want to temper this excitement with mention of a major stressor that continues during the year and is worst during heavy periods of tourism — and for months in the summer — namely, the child care gap. We are talking about a problem in which full-time working families face a constant conundrum about what to do with our youngest children during school breaks.
For parents who work 9-5, or parents who work nights (especially single parents), holidays and other days when schools are closed, it’s a nightmare trying to get into the relatively few programs that are open and available. Programs such as the Aspen City Camp are filled up with the ferocity of the Hunger Games within moments of opening registration. They are 10-15 deep in their waitlist and they are graciously only serving our local families. Inevitably, and with the best will in the world, they can only serve so many children and many families will have missed out.
We applaud the City of Aspen Day Camp and our friends at the Aspen Youth Center, and others, whose staff sacrifice their own holidays to take care of our kids. However, it’s never quite enough, and the anticipation and worry about how to both work and have our kids safe and occupied, and also afford it all, is a constant in families’ lives.
This concern is shared to us by parents searching for an alternative to $30-an-hour babysitting fees. They struggle to find quality programs that are not outrageously expensive so that they can continue to provide for their families. A luxury of our small town is its flexibility in off-season; however, when we are in full swing, parents with year-round jobs are required to show up.
Nobody begrudges schools and early childhood programs closing over the holidays. We know that teachers are the hardest-working individuals and they need to recharge. The Early Learning Center closes for four days over the holidays, a minimal number so that working families can be supported. However, our growing population still needs more spaces for our youngest members during these in-between times.
We wonder whether as families we could do more to band together and share out the child care. We have no doubt that there is already a lot of this happening, and it’s essential, as so few of us have family members nearby to help out. “In my day,” as any olden goldies always say, there seemed to be greater access to parenting groups, teachers wanting to make a little extra money, church groups with kids camps attached and calling on a friend to lend a hand. Are there more parents who will trade off days and sometimes weeks so that others can work? How can we encourage more young people to babysit and also to see the importance of this work, particularly in an environment where more money can be made, more easily, elsewhere? We’d love to see more people come together to plan ahead and support each other, our families and our younger children when parents have to work.
With the glow of the holiday spirit still lingering in the air, let’s think about our next breaks — MLK weekend, X Games, Presidents Day — and offer up our most precious commodity, our time. We are fortunate to have such a robust tourist economy. It supports our lifestyle and allows us to make this magical town our home. For those parents who need support, take a cue from the old days and ask a friend, give some time and work toward closing the gap.
Growing Community is written by Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections; Renee Giles, AFC’s early childhood connector; and Megan Monaghan, co-manager of Kids First, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email ksand@aspenk12.net, rgiles@aspenk12.net or megan.monaghan@aspen.gov.