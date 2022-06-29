I’m not sure if we’ll ever be able to say that we are “post-COVID,” but we’ve seen many things return to a more “normal” behavior. We can gather with friends and family, even go to events like concerts or Food & Wine. This is no small deal and I think we are collectively breathing a bit of a sigh of relief. There is promise of vaccines, which may be reality by now, for children under age 5. That took what seemed like forever, but yes, thank you!
Why does it still seem like we’re all still juggling just to keep our heads above water? We looked it up and of course the one definition of juggling is to “continuously toss into the air and catch a number of objects while handling the others, often for entertainment.” Well, we get the image, but entertainment it’s not! However, the other definition says, “cope with by adroitly balancing,” using the example of “she works full-time, juggling her career with raising children.” That hits the nail on the head! Believe me, we know that dads, even grandparents do plenty of juggling, but recent news stories continue to point out the many roles that moms have been required to take on, first during COVID, but even now. Data also tells us most often it’s mom who defers working to stay home with a young child.
We continue to hear from mothers who have young children, and are either working, or would like to return to work, but for a number of reasons are not able to find that balance. This is a nationwide, systemic problem. There are simply not good supports in place for a family to raise children and work to support those children at the same time. This not only hurts the family, but it’s also bad news for communities and economic recovery. We’re big fans of supporting all the choices that moms and dads make about how their children are cared for, but if it’s their choice to return to work and they just can’t, we risk losing a great deal.
Certainly, the cost of living overall makes it difficult, nearly impossible for some people, to live and work in our community. The biggest drivers for that cost of living in our valley is housing, followed closely by child care. Both barriers to families are complicated and many organizations are working to meet the needs. In both cases, there is so little availability and that is compounded by the high cost.
As a community, we all must decide if we are willing to lose young families and lose skilled employees/employers; we need to think about what that community would look like. We aren’t going to solve this issue in this short column, but we do feel the need to draw attention to how stressed many families are. They have been juggling for longer than COVID. We think COVID just shined a light on these issues, and we heard more people speaking out. There is a role for every single person to play: advocate for funding, let elected officials know that the struggle is real, tell your story. Then do whatever you can do to help. Can you provide some funding to local child care programs? Can you volunteer to be on a board or committee? Could you find out what your friends and neighbors need to keep juggling?
We’re talking about the well-being of families, businesses, the workforce, children’s foundational education and our future workforce. Let’s help keep those balls in the air. We can’t afford to drop even one.
