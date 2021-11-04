This week we’ll start with a commercial. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Aspen Family Connections, together with Mind Springs and Aspen Strong, will offer a session on how parents can do more to take care of their own mental well-being. It’s from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in person only, at the Aspen Middle School, for any parent in our community with kids under 18.
This fall, as with every fall, a crop of graduates — a couple of them ours — left for college and are finding out that it isn’t all smooth sailing, just like starting kindergarten or fifth grade or high school. There are lots of challenges in transition, and at college these include making friends, navigating COVID-19 life, having COVID or being unwell without a parent to make you feel better, coping with classes, feeding yourself, washing clothes, leaving a small community for a much larger one. The list goes on.
When they chose their colleges, our kids looked at photos of smiling young people at football games, lounging on green lawns, studying intently in interesting classes with dynamic professors — a vision of pure happiness.
Well, we all know that’s marketing. When we think back to our own freshman years, we remember all kinds of things that were important to go through, but not much fun. Loneliness. Fear. Insecurity. Difficult people. Imposter syndrome. Social anxiety. We guess the main difference between now and then (back in the mists of time) is that we wouldn’t have dreamed of sharing so much with our parents, but things have changed for many now, thanks to parent-child relationship evolution and technology.
The feeling that your children aren’t happy tears you up no matter what their age. Watching children struggle with friendships, failure or change is profoundly challenging and leads us all to want to fix things and make everything right. We are all programmed to want to make our kids happy, which can often lead us to go overboard and do too much to sort things out. And also to set them up with unrealistic expectations, just like those college marketing materials.
As humans we aren’t happy all the time, and it’s not actually normal in anyone’s life to be happy all the time. Buddhism has a lot of useful things to say about happiness (apologies for the simplistic interpretation). For Buddhists, authentic happiness comes from having an exceptionally healthy state of mind that embraces all the joys and sorrows that come one’s way. Understanding and absorbing this concept, even on a superficial level, is actually both powerful and freeing because it allows us to consider our own happiness, and that of others, as a journey which takes into account both good and bad things in life, and helps us work towards a state of equanimity, balance and resilience. Who wouldn’t want that for their kids? And for ourselves, too.
The key thing is that if we want anything at all for our children, we just have to model it. And so too for mental well-being. If we want children who are resilient, balanced and calm, we must examine our own responses and behaviors because obviously they’re learning from everything we say and do.
So, parents, you need to take care of your own mental well-being, if you want your children to be able to do the same. It’s the old “oxygen mask” metaphor: If we don’t take care of ourselves, we can’t help others. Sadly though, in our business, we so frequently see that parents neglect their own mental health, because they prioritize their children’s happiness and success.
It's time get to work! Check out @mombrain.therapist on Instagram for a great parenting resource that will cheer you up and give you good tips for parenting self-care.
Buddha is quoted as saying, “Happiness is a journey, not a destination.” The good thing here is that there is lots of help and wisdom and you do not have to be on this journey alone. We are all together.
