Recently I heard a talk by a celebrity, who conveyed some sensible ideas on the subject of parenting. Surprisingly (to me), it was Dr. Phil, whose daytime TV show I’ve rarely seen. However, I reckon that after almost 20 years of interviewing excessively challenged families, he has learned a few things. Actually, one of his most insightful comments made during a show was, “I have no idea why people write us asking to be on the show. I would never volunteer to be on my show.” But before you change channels, this is one of his themes that resonated with me.
He described the challenge of managing the tension between our personal truth and the social masks we all wear. Think about personal truth as the essence of you. It’s what you believe about yourself when nobody else is watching. The authentic you, for better and for worse, with a unique combination of values, strengths and weaknesses too.
The social mask is what we choose to present to the world about our kids and our family lives. We all wear these masks — our babies sleep all night, our houses are never messy, the laundry is done, we don’t eat junk food, the kids are amazing athletes, they constantly volunteer, they have fantastic friendships and their grades are terrific. Everything is great!
The problem is, as parents we constantly compare our family’s personal truth to other people’s social masks and often come up short. Everyone else is clearly doing better than us. Which can make us feel inadequate and lose sight of our essential selves, pursuing choices based more on what others appear to be doing, instead of focusing on who we are and want to be.
Let’s be honest. Everyone has a social mask, but no one’s life is perfect and comparing ourselves to others is a stressful and perilous undertaking.
And it can also lead to parenting over-compensation.
It wasn’t always this way. I suspect my middle and high school years were like yours. After school I’d get myself home, help with dinner, do my homework unassisted (or watch TV and not do it at all) and never, ever discuss what went happened at school with my (loving) parents. Nor were they really interested — school was my world, and they were busy in their own. And very often I thought up my own next steps and plans too.
Modern parents leave nothing to chance. Tomorrow morning when your kid leaves his homework at home (again) you will probably debate whether to take it up to school for him. If you do, he won’t learn the consequences of being disorganized and it will happen again. (And again.) If you don’t, he could get a bad grade, and that might impact his future, or at least his self-esteem. But as you anxiously weigh the options, do you ever think “what will people think if my child fails?” It’s an exaggerated example, but let’s be honest, don’t we all jump through hoops to make things work out for our kids?
If we steer our kids’ choices based on the anticipated look on the face of other parents, if we drive our kids homework (or sporting equipment or lunch) to school every time they leave it at home, if we intervene to sort out friendship drama and other issues for them, are we helping them develop their own appropriate personal truth, resilience and life-skills?
The dean of students at a well-known liberal arts college told me about parents who call complaining about poor cellphone reception in their child’s dorm room because they feel the need for constant contact. She even gets calls from parents complaining about their kids’ grades. Yes. These kids are adults. At college.
What I took away from the conversation with Dr. Phil is that next time I’m listening to a parent talking up their kids’ success or I catch myself doing the same thing, I need to remember that their kitchens are also a mess now and then. That my kids won’t always do well at everything. And that their kids, like mine, are probably on social media and not doing their homework.
And that everything will work out fine.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.