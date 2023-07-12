We wonder if you agree that pretty much everything tastes better in summer. Perhaps it’s something about the beauty of summer fruit and vegetables, the ability to eat out of doors and our general feeling of well-being when the weather’s good. Even making weeknight dinner feels less onerous when there’s no school.
Then there’s the prospect of eating away from home. Wherever we go, people seem to be taking photos of their food (yes, we’ve done it too!) and whether it’s an incredible tower of seafood in St. Tropez or a hamburger in a neighbor’s backyard, food is part of our summer pleasure and one we can share with children.
However, the world of food — like so many other things — can be pretty overwhelming these days. We are bombarded with information, books and studies about weight loss, food allergies and intolerances, supplements and diets of all kinds and are told that the food we put into our bodies has long-term implications for our risk of illnesses and our longevity.
These last few weeks it has been all about UPFs (ultra-processed foods) which, it appears, are really bad for us. A growing body of research suggests that the industrial processing that our food undergoes can alter its effects on the body, determining its impact on appetite, hormones, weight gain and likelihood of developing obesity and chronic diseases. However, it’s hard to avoid UPFs and interestingly, the people whose diet contains the most UPFs are vegans who are often seen as being among the healthiest members of the population.
If we, as adults, find this kind of information anxiety-inducing, how much more so for young people? Shari Havourd is a local licensed dietitian and nutritionist who works with adults, teens and their families. This year, the team at Aspen Family Connections has raised funds to make Shari’s services available to an even wider group of children, as we were seeing an increase in the number of teens who are showing signs of disordered eating.
We see some children at lunch but with very little evidence of them eating. And once we introduced them to Shari, others came forward to us, asking for help and advice. Disordered eating in different forms is a secretive business and a serious mental health concern and we would do well to take any opportunity to prevent it from developing.
And while it’s not new that middle-schoolers call each other “fat,” in an era where everything is about image and social media, we have seen some concerning individual situations. There’s a lot of “disorder” in the way we talk and think about food, and young people are very susceptible to it, to images they see online and to using food in different ways to seek control and comfort in their lives. While we are lucky to have specialists like Shari to work with kids, it would be better if nobody needed this support.
A major element of her approach is to educate people about what they are putting in their bodies and to advocate “intuitive eating,” which removes the stress around food. If we eat intuitively, we reject rigid diets, learn to get in touch with what our bodies actually need, diminish the impact of damaging habits and learn to feel hunger and to feel healthy and well. Intuitive eating is all about moderation, not creating forbidden (and therefore desirable) things. Yes, you can still have some sugar. Even the occasional hot dog. It’s all about a modest, moderate, health-focused approach.
This way of thinking is so good for children, who are growing and developing and badly need to eat healthfully, not restrict or worry about food or any food groups, and not to feel anxiety or guilt about what they are putting in their bodies as so many of them — and us — sadly do.
As parents, we play a critical role, and here we urge anyone reading this to consider the behaviors they themselves are modeling and the perils of bringing up food-anxious children. If we ourselves restrict and talk about the dangers of sugar, calories, carbs or gluten, so too will our kids. However, if you, or anyone in your family, has a true food issue, like coeliac disease or a serious food allergy, that’s a totally different and specific thing, But when we express more general angst about our weight struggles, or constantly act like the “food police” at home, our children will absorb that information and can take it to heart — or fight against it. The one thing we can do is preach moderation.
Will occasional fast food hurt you? Absolutely not. Same for sugar and even ultra-processed foods. For most of us, it's about balance and good choices. So relax and give yourself and your family a break and teach your children the pleasure that goes with enjoying foods of all kinds.
Of course, as adults we can eat as much, as little and as weirdly as we like. But let’s make sure that in what we say and how we act, we are vigilant, and remember that by passing on our own food stress, we may be creating a lifetime of disordered eating for our kids.