Do you remember getting sent outdoors to play? Maybe even being told to come home before dark or in time for dinner? Many of us were lucky to grow up spending hours riding bikes, playing tag, swinging, sliding, or just running. What we didn’t know, nor did our parents, was that all that unstructured play was good for us — in fact it’s essential for human development.
I recently read an article that was alarming. It explained some changes that teachers are seeing. Many children have not had the experiences that strengthen their muscles, from core muscles to small finger movements. Teachers are seeing more children fidgeting, falling out of their seats, or unable to correctly hold a pair of scissors or crayons.
This is shocking, but even more important is what we know about the mind-body connection. For starters, we all have a vestibular system – you know, the little hairs in your inner ear that help us balance and keep us upright. This system is developed by movement – high speeds, various directions, stopping and starting, going up and down, upside down, or rolling. Researchers tell us that 30 or 40 years ago kids had several hours a day of unstructured outdoor play. Do you know what the average is now? Reportedly only 4 to 7 minutes of unstructured play per day! The vestibular system plays an important role in attention, visual skills, resilience and emotional regulation. Movement can light up areas of our brain that support focus and learning.
Outdoor play also affects our awareness of the position and movement of our bodies — proprioception. Our bodies need “heavy work.” No, I’m not suggesting we put young children to work on farms or in forests. For a child, heavy work looks like digging in the dirt, climbing trees, playing tag, lifting heavy rocks or branches, or pulling a wagon. This type of play also gives children the chance to make choices, think about different ways to do something, practice something that is difficult, and calculate risk.
Why is this happening? No parent intends to raise a weak child who struggles with balance, or who can’t judge how hard she is patting someone on the back. What we see is less time in this child-directed movement, and more time using electronic screens. Even very young children spend hours every day in front of screens, watching and maybe pushing buttons or swiping. At the same time, we have become so safety concerned that playgrounds seldom have merry-go-rounds, monkey bars or even swings. We tell children, “Don’t spin, you’re going to get dizzy,” or “get down from that rock, you’re going to get hurt.”
So how do we find the balance between keeping children safe and supporting healthy development? We can start by planning for intentional but unstructured play every day. Play tag with your kids, go for a walk and find branches and rocks to lift – yes, you too. Limit screen time and find a way to swing or spin. Kids are wired to move. Let your child show you how to look for play. Be an advocate for recess, stop by the playground after you pick your child up from child care, and please do stomp in that puddle. If your child likes to climb or jump, ask if she wants you to spot her. If your child is hesitant (that’s OK), you might want to try it and show them how to do it safely.
Being outdoors is good for your child’s physical health, cognitive health, and being in nature is good for mental health. There are great articles for more ideas, but I’ve got to go play – tag, you’re it!
