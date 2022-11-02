It’s never too soon to start.
Just two weeks ago, there was an excellent panel discussion in the Aspen District Theater about vaping. The speakers represented law enforcement, community agencies and Soundcheck Prevention Network. They shared stark facts about the huge concentrations of highly addictive nicotine in vape and great advice and information about how to parent through this hazard of modern life.
Vaping is a preoccupation of many middle school and high school parents, and has been for some years. The good news is that the numbers of young people who report regularly vaping has declined. The bad news is that some, though not the majority, still vape, and many of them will find themselves addicted to nicotine with consequent risks to mood, mental health and brain development.
This information on vaping must seem quite remote or even irrelevant to parents of younger children. We didn’t see parents of elementary-aged or younger at the discussion. However, the most telling information that came from the panel is that this is important information for everyone who has a child, and that we ignore these issues at our own peril, and the peril of our kids.
One of the most powerful contributions to the panel was made by an Aspen school resource officer: Deputy Cam Daniel. He made the point that while we were there to talk about nicotine and vaping, we could just as well have been talking about alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs, internet porn, food issues or even phone and screen time. Ultimately our children will be exposed to many different hazardous and compelling circumstances, just as we were. That’s a fact of life, and the key thing to remember (while avoiding complacency) is that the vast majority of our children will find a way to cope as they grow up.
However, as parents and families we are not helpless bystanders in our children’s lives. It is never too early to start fortifying and building up their concept of what constitutes healthy life, and to have the personal strength to make their own decisions — despite what their friends and peers may be doing.
This is the essence of prevention: a way of thinking about child development, parenting and education that takes a supportive rather than a punitive approach. Think about this — Instead of “prevention” we could say “resilience and about capacity-building.” We all know that the components of health prevention are a good diet, exercise and sleep. We also know that there are genetic and environmental factors that can be influential and also that good health should begin in childhood. It’s the same with mental health and substance misuse. Understand your own family’s influencing factors, the conditions that make you all what you are and work to set your children up for success.
First of all, talk, talk, talk! Know your children, take an interest in their lives, accept them for the amazing people they are, even as they are different from you. Plan on conversations as your kids grow up that will last a lifetime. Give them information, educate them and communicate.
Keep them busy. It’s so important for children to be very active, physically and intellectually engaged, experiencing all kinds of people, situations and interests. It’s funny to think about extracurriculars as being so critical, but they truly are. An active, engaged life is essential in developing confidence and to learn the executive functioning skills every person needs.
Prioritize resilience. Allow children an appropriate level of freedom and independence. Try not to take care of all their ups and downs or do their thinking and advocating for them. The resilience they acquire from dealing with an imperfect world is worth more to them than any problem you might put right for them.
Provide comfort. Parents, this is such an important role. You are the soft landing place, giving permanent security and safety.
And delay, delay, delay. Prevention is about delaying the onset of first use, whether alcohol, tobacco or marijuana — the most commonly used substances among teens — until the brain has fully matured. The earlier someone starts using substances, the greater their chances of developing a substance-use disorder, and the more severe their illness is likely to be. We are all in such a rush to see our kids grow up, but let them be young, and protect their brains during this amazing developmental stage.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.