While waiting in line at the grocery store the other day, an interesting interaction piqued our curiosities. A teenager was in line and someone who apparently knew them stopped and greeted them and their mother.
The conversation went as expected until the acquaintance asked the teen, “Where are you going to college next year? You must be so excited.” The teen shrugged and said, “I’m not sure what I’m doing.” The acquaintance seemed taken aback and said, “Oh, well, I’m sure you’ll figure it out,” then quickly extracted themselves.
As the school year ends and we meet the young people in our community, let’s remember that there are many different paths in life. Going to college directly out of high school is one path, of course. And there are many other options. As we consider this time of transition, we can be conscious that we are actively creating the culture and expectations of our community. Our expectations will impact the children in our community for years to come.
Not only do expectations create stress and undue pressure for kids, but they also create an unrealistic standard. We need young people to find their interest and fill a diverse array of industries.
One of our kids spent a year at a state college and realized it wasn’t the right path. He then spent nine months at a cybersecurity trade program in Denver and worked to provide IT support at a prominent medical facility. It was the right choice for him, and he couldn’t be happier. The skills he learned on the job have boosted his self-confidence and motivated him to pursue further certifications.
Mentors and on-the-job training have proven to be the exact support and educational fit for his individual needs. Another one of our kids took the GED their junior year at Aspen High School, completed the test with honors and earned a biology degree at her own pace (seven years in this case). A friend’s son graduated from high school and went to CMC Spring Valley and is happily working on an associate degree in professional photography. So, you see, a four-year college degree is a path. It is not the only path.
According to educationdata.org, the average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at a public four-year in-state institution is $25,707 per year or $102,828 over four years. Out-of-state students pay $44,014 per year or $176,056 over four years. Private, nonprofit university students pay $54,501 per year or $218,004 over four years. Those are some mighty hefty price tags. Many degree programs don’t provide a return on investment, and some students graduate with massive debts and no real marketable skills.
College has become unaffordable for many, and it’s just not the right path for many kids. Some kids have IEPs or 504 plans. They may or may not choose to continue the college path, and that route may not be an option. Our high schools do a good job at letting kids know that there are options for a gap year, and that trade programs exist. We need young people to know more about and explore these other options. In fact, we need young people to follow diverse tracks in order to fill career paths some of which don’t even exist today. All kids can’t become lawyers or hedge fund managers. So many career options exist that do not require a college degree: cybersecurity experts, software and web development, aviation technicians, electricians, plumbers, postal workers and the list goes on and on. Trade schools and technical institutes also offer specialized training in marketable skills.
So,when you bump into neighbor kids, or attend graduation parties, keep in mind that not all of our young people will follow the college path. Instead of asking where they will be attending college, we can ask, “What are your summer plans?” or “Tell me what you’re interested in.” or “What fun things do you have planned for the future?” Let’s set the expectation for them to follow their own path, and make their own choices based on their individual interests and trajectory.