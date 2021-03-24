I’ll just say it: no child in our community should be hungry.
But the fact is that we do have families and children that are hungry. Many of our neighbors are not sure if they will have enough food — if they will have enough money to buy good food — and we may not even be aware of it. The experts call this food insecurity; that seems like a nice way to say that kids don’t get enough to eat. In Colorado, nearly one of eight kids may not know when or where they will get their next meal. If you have a group of seven friends, or work with seven other people, imagine that you’re a child. Then imagine which one of you may be hungry, not have enough food and probably isn’t letting the others know.
There is no reason to think that our community is exempt from this hardship. In fact, it’s pretty clear that COVID has made this so much worse for some families. Aspen Family Connections has organized the weekly mobile food distribution now for a year. You may have volunteered. If so, thank you. Some weeks have seen as many as 300 cars line up for food; that represents a large uptick in the number of people and households. We couldn’t have imagined that level of need a year ago.
The long-term plan is that we must do a better job of ensuring that every child has healthy food to eat. It’s pretty basic, don’t you think? Our friends at Pitkin County have programs that offer all kinds of assistance, including food, for families in need. They are helping families who never needed help before, so start with a call to find out more: 970-920-5235. The weekly food distribution is still happening. If you need food, or if you can donate, start with this number: (970) 205-7025.
Even in better times, for most of us, cooking for kids can be challenging. You may have a picky eater (I prefer to think of that child as a super taster) or different food preferences or struggle with wasting uneaten food. There are some great resources and ideas for helping kids eat more healthy foods — if you’re reading this online, share a source that you like in the comments. We’ve worked with an organization called Cooking Matters. We became familiar with them because one thing they do is offer training to child care teachers and families. It covers everything from reading the labels in the store to simple recipes that kids can help prepare. That is a trick we’ve learned: if a child can help measure, pour, cut or mix, let them at it. You will probably have a bigger mess, but the likelihood of developing a person who will try new foods, and maybe even enjoy making food in the long run, makes that short-term inconvenience worth it.
We have a few ideas to get you started. Kids like to dip foods, so together you could make a simple bean dip or even your own version of yogurt-ranch to use with veggies. For a fun fruit dip, try ricotta with yogurt and a little jam or honey. It’s also fun to make your own version of trail mix. Pick a dried fruit, add some nuts if no one is allergic, some crunchy grains and other mix-ins you might have like coconut, pretzels or chips. Kids can help make pizza dough, then add their own toppings. Or put their own spin on fillings for a wrap. Pretty much anything you make at home will cost less, can have lower amounts of sugar, fewer preservatives and it lets you put your own spin on family meals and snacks.
Let’s add some fun energy to all the ways of helping children get and enjoy healthy food. We’d love to hear from you — what do you already do that works for your family? Would you like to know more about how you can help others? If you struggle to provide food for your family, please ask for help; we all need help at one time or another. Here’s to good food, less mealtime stress and family fun in the kitchen!
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.