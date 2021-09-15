There isn’t much in this difficult and turbulent world that we can all agree on, but perhaps there’s one truism we can all accept: Kindness matters.
Sadly, however much it may well matter to us all, kindness is under assault in the modern world. There’s an absence of it in public and often private discourse and action, and has been for a long time. In addition to all that’s wrong with the world at large — which none of us can control — and fueled, most likely, by the often horrible and mostly unfiltered pressure of all that is observed on the internet, news and social media — it seems that children and young people need ever more support in adopting a presumption of kindness.
What do we mean by kindness? Certainly, a bit more than what you might think of as “fridge-magnet kindness” or exhortations by parents to “be kind.” Aphorisms, urging and supportive slogans are helpful, but we all learn by doing and by seeing — by showing considerateness to others, by being empathetic, putting others first (even sometimes at a cost to ourselves), by thinking collectively and inclusively rather than individually and selfishly. By not requiring praise or recognition for kindness, but by it being intuitive, automatic and sometimes invisible to others. And by understanding — in a profound way — that by prioritizing kindness over everything, we enhance both ourselves and those around us.
At some point in the last year or two, observing an egregiously overflowing trash can in the middle school’s 5th-grade core, Katherine started to pick up the trash and, upon seeing a small boy close by, said, “Hi, can you give me a hand? It will help the custodians if we put this stuff in the bag.” “No, it’s not mine,” he responded. “I didn’t put it there.” Then he vanished. That tiny incident preyed on the mind from then, until now, and exemplifies why we cannot take for granted that our lovely kids — and for sure, this boy was one — really know how to be kind.
Kindness is sometimes a hard ask of children, who, research shows, do know how to be kind at some level, but are also self-centered and need to be encouraged to be nice and supportive to each other. Schools and their counselors are already going to great lengths to instill social and emotional learning in our children. We are sure that when we ourselves were at school, many decades ago, this was not a central consideration. Schools were there for academics and possibly “building character,” but the soft skills of kindness and compassion were left to parents, faith organizations, the community and society. We should be grateful that modern schools see helping instill kindness in children as one of the tasks that they embrace. But parents also need to step up.
A recent best-selling parenting book addresses this current quandary. Written by Melinda Wenner Moyer, it’s called “How to Raise Kids Who Aren't Assholes: Science-Based Strategies for Better Parenting — From Tots to Teens.” At first look, we bridled a bit at the shock title, but underneath that, it is full of sensible and positive advice. You can find many parenting books about diet, sleep and how to turn your child into a superhuman genius, but not so many on how to create a kind, compassionate person. Moyer has been quoted as saying: “I think there are probably a couple of reasons for this.” Some parents have a fear, she believes, that instilling kindness “is going to be to their child’s detriment, they’re going to be walked all over, they’re not going to be successful, it’s going to hold them back in some way. But when I looked at the research on this, it clearly suggested the opposite — that kindness is actually strongly associated with success.”
So, parents, let’s all remember that by, say, prioritizing academic and personal achievement over kindness, compassion, tolerance, care for others and for community, our children lose and so, ultimately, do we all. You simply can’t be successful by any definition (except perhaps in modern politics!), or even properly functional in society, let alone be the best at anything without kindness. Let’s make it our priority.
