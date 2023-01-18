There is enough guilt involved in parenting but does our community make that an easier or harder row to hoe? Do we do too much for our kids? Not enough? Am I a helicopter parent or am I too permissive? Do my kids have the right gear? Are they involved in the right activities? What if I can’t afford the gear and the activities? What if my child is not interested? What if my child refuses to participate or isn’t able to due to physical or cognitive differences?
Before we rush to judgment about other families’ choices or outcomes, listing all the things that another parent did wrong or should do better, remember that it could be your child that slips up. In fact, it probably will be your child at some point. And if not, if you are one of the lucky few whose children make all the right choices and never get in trouble, consider yourself just that: lucky. What if my child does make mistakes? Are the parents in our community given any grace? Are they given support and understanding or are they judged immediately as failures?
We know that good kids make bad choices. But we may unreasonably blame the parents for those choices. No doubt, we need to be conscientious parents, set good examples and raise our children to the best of our abilities. We know how important modeling is. Children do as we do, not as we say. And we need to acknowledge that good parents who make all the “right” choices can still have kids who make mistakes. Children need to make the mistakes when they are young, here, in our small safe community, so that when they do go out into the world, they have learned at least some of the lessons required to survive and thrive.
Perhaps we need to do more to ensure that our community provides a safe and non-judgmental place for kids (and their families) to learn those hard lessons and absorb sometimes challenging consequences. Do we ask other parents, “Are you doing OK?” Do we tell each other our hard stories and say, “We went through something similar; it was painful. I’m here if you need to talk.” Or, “We used this therapist when we were struggling, here’s their contact info, just in case.”
Humility is so important. We need to be ready to admit when we as parents make mistakes, showing our children it’s OK to mess up and “this is how I’m going to make it better.”
Sometimes good kids just make bad choices. Sometimes good kids lack social emotional skills, or are hurting and don’t know how to express it. These kids, our kids, come from good parents. Remember the Maya Angelou quote: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” We are all doing the best we can and have the best intentions. Do we make mistakes as parents? Of course, we all do. When kids make mistakes, do we act like we have never experienced such things in our perfect family? Do we put on a facade that all is well with us, while that family down the block consists of bad parents with bad kids? How is that supporting each other as a community?
Do not misunderstand, we acknowledge that poor choices, mistakes and challenging behavior should have natural consequences and children should be taught appropriate expectations as well as how to repair mistakes. In no way would we suggest that parents, or the community, turn a blind eye to these challenges. We just ask that as part of the greater community, resist the urge to judge and spread gossip. We are modeling for our children after all. Maybe it’s an opportunity to have that hard conversation with our children about making good choices, learning from mistakes and showing empathy. If you’re feeling generous, reach out when you see a parent struggling. That parent is probably feeling isolated, full of shame, unsure of how to handle their child’s mistakes. That simple gesture, reaching out, can build our community one intention at a time. As a community, let’s give each other more grace, support and understanding … and less judgment.
Growing Community is written by Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections; Renee Giles, AFC’s early childhood connector; and Megan Monaghan, co-manager of Kids First, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email ksand@aspenk12.net, rgiles@aspenk12.net or megan.monaghan@aspen.gov.