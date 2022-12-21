It’s supposed to be “the most wonderful time of the year” — but for parents, the prospect of a long break from school is a source of excitement and — if we are honest, dread. The holidays, whichever ones you celebrate, bring up feelings of nostalgia and excitement. Expectations run high that we will have some idealized celebration, that everyone will get along harmoniously, and there might even be an opportunity to get some rest or exercise.
Here in the Roaring Fork Valley, these pressures are compounded by the perfect winter wonderland, full of tourists living their dream. It is no accident that Mariah Carey, true Christmas royalty, shows up here every year to celebrate with her family.
The truth is that for many of our local families, the holidays are quite a strain. Trying to combine our working lives at this busiest of times, with an absence of child care opportunities (thank you Aspen Youth Center and Aspen Day Camp for all the days you’re open) and the expense of making specialness for the family at home, is grueling. We know that for many, the costs of the holidays are prohibitive, and for that reason, we are grateful beyond words for the individuals and companies who have come together to provide Aspen Family Connections with turkeys, food and diapers (thank you Aspen Country Day School families) and generous grocery gift cards, more turkeys and incredible toys (thank you Coldwell Banker Mason Morse). Thanks to these amazing companies, groups and individuals, we have been able to make life easier for hundreds of families in our community.
The fact is, the people in our valley are marvelous. They are generous, both individually and through their workplaces and at the level of government (thank you Aspen City Council for your inflation relief grants to support nonprofits and early childhood). This community overflows with goodness — and not just at the holidays.
So then, why aren’t our kids nicer to each other and to us? We don’t wish to throw a damper on the general cheer being expressed here, but the fact is that children are not innately kind or generous. This is demonstrated for us in our early childhood programs and schools when we see even tiny children demonstrating aggression and older children experimenting with their personal power through meanness, teasing and bullying. Even at a “lighter” level, we often see disrespect shown for personal and other property, an inability to say “thank you” or even return a friendly adult greeting. Children are self-centered, wrapped up in their own lives and considerations. And yet, every day we see adults behaving in kind, friendly and thoughtful ways. So how do kids transform into kind and altruistic adults?
Well, that’s the purpose and prize of education. All children have the innate capacity to be compassionate. Research shows that even tiny babies demonstrate what is called “empathic” distress” for crying when another child is crying. But kindness can’t just be modeled: It has to be taught and learned through experience. These lessons can’t start too early.
The holidays provide ample opportunities for this kind of learning. We can do practical things like gift-giving as a family, involving even small kids in choosing, making or preparing presents and cards for family members or even for those less fortunate than ourselves. The holidays allow us to demonstrate selflessness, and to think of and talk about the lives of others.
We can be reminded about the importance of gratitude for all that we have, and create awareness that not everyone is as fortunate. Appreciation of simple things, like our togetherness and our own family traditions, also is important. And thinking about the value of possessions, and the need to respect them: because so many of us, quite frankly, have so much more than we really need.
Let’s all take this time to work on some key values and not just by doing things ourselves but also by involving our children. Help them write old-fashioned thank you letters or give something away to someone more needy. Talk about kindness, about friendship, about people who may be having a hard time, who are lonely, left out and sad. Emphasize the importance of togetherness and gratitude. And in doing this, let’s give our children and grandchildren the gift of a lifetime.
Growing Community is written by Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections; Renee Giles, AFC’s early childhood connector; and Megan Monaghan, co-manager of Kids First, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email ksand@aspenk12.net, rgiles@aspenk12.net or megan.monaghan@aspen.gov.