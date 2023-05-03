By Katherine Sand, Renee Giles and Megan Monaghan
Many of us have seen the viral video of a toddler talking in such a clear and mature way about emotions.
The child is getting ready to go to bed and talks with his mother about how earlier in the day his feelings were hurt because he couldn’t go outside and was sad and “more than a little bit upset.” He also talks about how his papa was angry earlier when the child dropped a plate. The toddler told his father to “stop, breathe slow.”
He communicates how he was a little bit angry and upset and then he was OK. He reflects on having different emotions in one day. It is a magical moment. We all experience a range of emotions each day. Unlike the toddler in this video, many of us did not learn to talk about, process and express the feelings we experience appropriately. We could learn so much from this small child.
Kids First and Aspen Family Connections have goals around supporting children and families in our community. One common goal is to support children and families to learn social and emotional competencies that are essential to long-term mental health and emotional well-being. That is a long way to say that we know mental health starts at a very young age — infancy, actually. It starts with how parents consistently and lovingly respond to a baby’s needs. It starts with how parents stay calm when a child is not. This is called co-regulation, and it is essential for a child to experience the calming presence of an adult when the child is in a dysregulated or upset state.
How can we all be more like the toddler in the video? Like he says, we can “make a small choice.” It is indeed a choice to react and become angry. Instead, we can choose to take deep breaths and calm ourselves with some form of self compassion such as an inner dialog — like a mantra, a prayer or a simple reminder to oneself to keep things in perspective. This may sound like, “I am feeling so angry! In this moment I can breathe and tune in to my physical sensations. Hot hands, fast beating heart, breathe in, out.”
We are more likely to respond in a way that feels good and right, if we can hit the pause button and calm ourselves. We are also less likely to lose our cool and react in a way we regret.
As the mama says to the toddler, “Life is like that. We get upset, we get mad, we cry. And then we feel better after we cry.” Sometimes we all have “a hard time doing our emotions,” as the toddler states in the video. When we find ways to calm ourselves when upset, we are modeling for children that it’s OK to get angry or be sad or frustrated. What matters is how we react to those emotions. We can talk out loud about how we feel, then show how we calm ourselves down. This teaches children that having feelings is normal and that there are ways to talk about feelings, to settle down and to react appropriately.
This may seem like common sense; however, most of us were not taught this way of emotional regulation from our very first years. Research shows that when children are intentionally taught how to identify and express emotions appropriately, they have better friendships, stronger immune systems, improved mental health, can focus more intently, perform better academically and can establish healthy relationships later in life. When we talk about feelings in naturally occurring situations, we help children have healthy feelings about their feelings.
If you haven’t seen the video, you can follow this link or type into your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idfC3cQq6t8 or search ‘4-year-old has heart-to-heart with his mom about how to process his feelings.’
