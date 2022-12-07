The holiday season is such a special time – especially for children. Young children embrace the holidays with a sense of awe and wonder. For them, the events, traditions and togetherness include the belief that magic is real. But for parents, the holidays can be stressful, particularly in our community when what is vacation time for our visitors represents the high season for those of us who are employed in anything even tangentially related to tourism. It is easy to feel overwhelmed, managing work and family responsibilities while also preparing for all the gift-giving, expense, decorating and celebratory meals. Meanwhile, we feel we owe it to visiting family and friends to drop everything to entertain them on what is likely one of their most anticipated vacation trips of the year.
To prepare your child for the season, talk with them about changes in your routine, discuss upcoming trips, look at pictures from last year to help them envision what it may look like. Let your child participate in planning so they feel included and prepared. During one infamous occasion in Megan’s family, one of the children met a distant relative for the first time and was surprised and unsure of them. They would have benefitted from talking through who would be visiting. Sometimes the unexpected can be upsetting or scary for children. Look at a map or photos to help your child understand who and where you’re traveling to.
And even during the holidays, try to keep some aspects of your typical routine consistent whenever possible. For example, if bedtime looks similar when you travel, it will help your child stay on their schedule. This will prevent challenging behavior and meltdowns. Diet and sleep are so important for all of us so try to keep your child’s sleep and snack/meal routines consistent. Prepare guests or family you are visiting by informing them about your child’s preferences. If your extended family typically expects hugs and your child is used to fist bumps, let the family members know. If your child needs quiet time to settle in for bedtime let your guests know so they understand why you may be absent from the festivities for a while.
Our community has so much to offer during this time — much of it free, from the 12 Days Festivities, Menorah lighting at St. Regis, Snowmass Luminescence, Winterskol Parade, ski races, fireworks on New Year’s Eve, ice skating, sledding, Ullr nights in Snowmass, sleigh rides, snowshoe tours, Film Academy Screenings, and the list goes on and on.
As well as being hectic, this can also be a lonely time for some people. We want to show up and participate with our children as our very best selves. Make every effort to take care of yourself — prioritize your own physical and mental needs to reduce stress. Your calm becomes their calm. Take time to slow down, unwind and enjoy the simplest gift — that of sharing the magic of this beautiful place at this time of year.
Tips to manage stress during the holidays:
Notice your feelings: You might be experiencing many different emotions at this time (anxiety, loneliness, frustration), and that is OK. However, children are sensitive to adult cues. Awareness of your own emotions will help you calm yourself, so that you can support your child. Be kind to yourself; let go of responsibilities and timelines that are not critical.
Calm yourself by finding activities that help with the stress and anxiety you might be experiencing. For example, practice self-care, listen to a meditation app or music, practice mindfulness, make sure to get exercise and stick to your routine as best you can with regular sleep and diet.
Connect. Call a trusted family member, take a walk with a friend or meet with a therapist. Check in with that neighbor who lives alone or the elderly couple who could not travel this year. The connection may comfort you and make them feel that holiday spirit which is the true gift we want our children to learn during these special times.
Growing Community, by Katherine Sand, Director, Aspen Family Connections, Renee Giles, AFC’s Early Childhood Connector, and Megan Monaghan Co-Manager of Kids First runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Katherine ksand@aspenk12.net, Renee rgiles@aspenk12.net or Megan megan.monaghan@aspen.gov.