I’ll bet you don’t think about math when you see a pumpkin. It’s not our first reaction.
Now that it’s fall — yes, we’re calling it, and pumpkins are everywhere — it’s time to think beyond the stringy pulp and seeds. One thing we know about children is that they are learning pretty much all the time, and that much of that learning comes from experiencing daily life and watching us. Sometimes we hear this as a caution: “Be consistent, watch what you say or do in front of the kids.” But that’s not what we’re talking about today. This is about the numerous opportunities you have with simple tasks and everyday experiences.
Remember math is an important part of science, technology, engineering and math education, more commonly known through the acronym STEM. The natural curiosity that young children have for the world around them already makes them great scientists. By simply allowing these scientists time to investigate and by encouraging them to ask questions, you can engage them in math learning daily.
For example, simply asking a small group of early learners to split a small collection of different rocks into two different groups can start a STEM investigation. How are the rocks different; how are they the same? Big versus small, heavy versus light, smooth versus rough, and one color vs. two colors. With no knowledge of geology needed, you have provided a tactile introduction to new vocabulary, the idea of classification and the concept of the earth being made up from different types of rocks.
So let’s start with those pumpkins. Math concepts for young children include things like matching, sorting, patterning, order and comparisons. Number concepts that young learners can begin to use in meaningful ways include some, more, less, bigger, smaller, pairs, groups, parts, wholes, lighter, heavier and shapes. Your job is to point out these aspects.
When you and your child are picking out just the right pumpkin, you’re likely to be fostering a basic mathematical understanding of size: “This one is much smaller than the other. And look, I think maybe this pumpkin over here might be the smallest of them all. Can you find a pumpkin that is just a little bit bigger than this one?”
While you are pumpkin shopping, take a few minutes to count the grooves in a large pumpkin and compare it with the number of grooves in a smaller one. Will one pumpkin have more grooves than the other? You’ll be helping your child learn to make predictions and count to check the results.
When you get home, weigh the pumpkin on the bathroom scale and record the weight. Have family members estimate what it will weigh after it’s cleaned. Weigh it again after cleaning. Younger children will be learning words like “lighter” and “heavier,” while older children might be able to try to subtract the second weight from the first.
Try to estimate how many seeds there are in a spoonful — or a handful — as you scoop them out of the pumpkin. Cut triangles, circles and squares for a jack-o-lantern’s face. Save the pieces and put them on toothpicks. Your children can reinsert them as a shape-matching puzzle. It will also give them hands-on experience in understanding part-whole relationships.
Young children need many experiences with concrete objects and drawings to represent abstract ideas and operations involving those ideas. You can probably think of several children’s books that include math concepts; we all have our favorite counting books, and this is a great way to reinforce the experience you just had. Puzzles, dominoes and blocks can be used as math materials, but so can sticks, leaves, rocks and water.
This is just one example, and we bet you can think of so many more. Watch for them as you and your child do laundry, shop, ride the bus or take a walk. You don’t have to be an instructor. Just have fun.
It really is a beautiful time of year. We challenge you to look for math, even in a pumpkin.
