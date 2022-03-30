Parenting, a noun that means the activity of bringing up a child as a parent. Another definition describes “the act or process of becoming a parent.” So that sounds easy; check that box.
Oh, so far from the reality of parenting.
We write this column in the hope that it offers insights into parenting, hopefully support and maybe even guidance – from the perspective of having traveled the road. This is when it gets complicated because parenting is complicated. It’s different for every family, no matter how that’s defined; it’s different as children grow and change. In fact, it’s different every day. Then there’s the complication of parenting your child’s growth in physical, emotional, social and intellectual development.
Of course, it also includes relationships with extended family, friends (and their children), child care teachers or other caregivers. Everyone has a role in “parenting” even when there is no biological connection. Community members and neighbors have an effect on our children: sometimes positive and sometimes not. That’s why this column is in the newspaper, we all have an opportunity to support children.
The past two years have been stressful for you, for your child’s caregiver and teacher, for your child. Some young children have spent most of their lives being isolated. New surveys have shown even higher levels of uncertainty for parents in recent months than in the early months of COVID. In large part, this is attributed to not being able to find child care space and the effect that has on a parent’s work. There is also increased exhaustion, stress and turnover in early childhood teachers. They are concerned about much the same things — having to close and changing routines to minimize exposure to children who are still too young to be vaccinated.
COVID also showed us how underfunded the entire system of early care and education is in this country. We’re fortunate that we have local dedicated funding to support child care and families, but the need is much greater.
Families need the child care tax credit and federally funded child care. Child care programs need to be able to offer wages and benefits that will attract and keep qualified teachers. Children need enriched learning opportunities and access to mental health supports and early intervention. Our community needs adults who want to work and want to be able to work. It needs a good foundation for the next generation of workers and caring citizens. We’re in the middle of the state legislative session, and there are numerous bills in progress that could make a real difference for children and families.
In the short term, we can all give each other a kind word — just noticing how much a parent is doing goes a long way. Small notes or texts of encouragement can boost someone’s day. Taking time to play with adults and with the kids provides fun and stimulates brain connections. Get everyone involved, mom, dad, grandparents and the little ones! Sometimes we underestimate the impact that an adult who cares about a child can have on their lives.
Getting enough sleep (ouch, this one is close to home) can make such a difference in your day! Reach out for help, no matter what kind of help you need. This community has a wealth of professional services and caring friends who might be able to step in for a short time. Reach out to us if we can help you find the support you need, or if you have ideas about how you might like to help families.
There always seems to be too much to do, or to think about, and not enough time or energy to get it done. So, just for today, take time to breathe and enjoy the “parenting” road you are on. It’s the journey, not the destination.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.