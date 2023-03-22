A common feature of our too-fast moving society is apparently we’re fixated on perfection — the pursuit of transforming ourselves, our surroundings and even our families into an ideal state.
A quick look at social and conventional media — and its advertising — held up to us everyday shows a world in which flawed bodies are mended, sleep and mental health challenges are spirited away by apps and devices, and everyone can have idyllic vacations, beautiful homes, fantastic relationships, talented children, plates of gorgeous food and more.
Even knowing rationally that this isn’t anyone’s “real” life — but a totally curated and photoshopped fantasy — doesn’t entirely work. That’s because we’re aspirational beings, and modern society invites us to believe that everything can be fixed, and we feel judged if we’re not living up to others.
On top of that, we Roaring Fork Valley-ites live in this “paradise” where the standards and pressure may be even higher. So, we hope, scroll and ogle and wonder if we too should be doing better.
Maybe we can! Maybe there’s a quick technological fix that will get us there?
AI — artificial intelligence — is the latest “Jetsons”-style solution to all of our problems, changing the way we live and work. If you’re anything like us, you sometimes find yourself shouting at Alexa, pleading with Siri, wanting to believe that we’ll get answers. Can AI help us have a perfect life? And what about the biggest and most hope-filled challenge most of us will ever face — bringing children into the world? Will AI and robots eventually transform our ability to be good parents, getting our children to go to bed on time, try new foods, do their math homework and please stop fighting?
We contacted an expert and got some sensible advice.
“Being a good parent involves being supportive, loving, and providing guidance and structure for your child. Remember that there is no one ‘right’ way to parent, and that what works for one family may not work for another. I do not believe that a robot can effectively parent a child, as parenting requires emotional intelligence, empathy and a human touch that machines are currently incapable of providing.”
This is good thinking, right? Well, intriguingly it was generated by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence generator and not written by a human being. Obviously for now, anyway, the robots don’t think they’re able to take over parenting from us, and based on how helpful Alexa is most of the time, that’s probably for the best!
However, AI does think it’ll have a role in the way we will bring up our children in the future, telling us that “Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach parenting. From providing personalized learning experiences for children to streamlining household tasks, AI is already making significant inroads into the world of parenting. However, as with any emerging technology, there are also potential risks and ethical concerns to consider.”
This is fun and futuristic right now. But get ready for a long — and ongoing — conversation about what those risks and ethical concerns might be, including pernicious data collection and a further reduction in human interaction (which our children are already victims of, by the way) and implications we haven’t even thought about yet.
So, caregivers, perhaps we can remind ourselves of our humanity and our humility. When it comes to bringing up children, we can only do our best, and what’s right for our family. We can have hopes and dreams for our kids, but ultimately we do not control everything, and by modeling resilience, understanding that adversity and accepting imperfection but trying to do better are part of what make a good life — a real life — and good parents too.
Happily, our robotic friends agree: “Perfection is an ideal that is impossible to attain, because it implies that there is no room for improvement, growth or learning. As human beings, we are all inherently flawed and make mistakes from time to time. However, this is a natural and normal part of the learning process. While perfection may be an unattainable ideal, striving for personal growth and self-improvement can help us reach our full potential and lead fulfilling lives.
Growing Community is written by Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections; Renee Giles, AFC’s early childhood connector; and Megan Monaghan, co-manager of Kids First. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email ksand@aspenk12.net, rgiles@aspenk12.net or megan.monaghan@aspen.gov.