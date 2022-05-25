We are really feeling the need to celebrate — birthdays, graduations, holidays — it doesn’t even matter! We all missed so many opportunities to celebrate over the past couple years and it made a difference: Remember those grads who didn’t get big gatherings? The holidays when we couldn’t get together with family and friends?
For most of us, it left a gap or even made it hard to remember what holiday had just passed — and how did those children grow up so quickly? There have been multiple comments lately that sounded like, “Your daughter is a senior this year?” or “Your baby is finishing preschool and starts kindergarten next year?”
Why is it important to celebrate? Some of us celebrate the big milestones, some people celebrate that the bathroom got cleaned. The important part seems to be to pause, for whatever reason, to connect with others and to notice things: little or big, endearing or stupid. Especially after the exhausting times we’ve all been through, we need to recognize everything we possibly can and celebrate it! It’s too easy to reach a goal, have a success, and just get onto what’s next, because there is always something next. The important thing about celebrating is that it helps us focus on enjoying what we have, instead of what we don’t have or want in the future.
Now, keep in mind when we say celebrate, we generally aren’t talking a lavish production or even an expensive party. A celebration could be family movie night with popcorn, unless you do that all the time, but we don’t. It could be a favorite meal or a silly gesture with high fives all around. Sometimes a celebration is a bowl of ice cream and a few moments of quiet to enjoy it. We’ve also done a walk after dinner, just mom and dad, and considered that a celebration. Lately, we’ve celebrated sports victories, band concert solos, a new hire at work and meeting a personal goal. What have you celebrated lately?
Psychology researchers tell us that moments of celebration make us pause and be mindful; we notice and even take pictures to remember the moment. When we have something to look forward to, we feel more optimistic. When we savor the good times, we buffer ourselves against the rough times and build resilience. Yes, even adults can keep building resilience and we certainly want to nurture that in the children. Celebrations are a joyous part of life!
Think about what you could celebrate: a sunny day or maybe a snow day; a project completed, a favorite snack someone brought you at work, a visit with neighbors or lunch with friends. No need for presents or even decorations, unless you want to. Just soak up the good feelings. Ask yourself at the end of the week – what have you achieved, what are you proud of, what did you do that you really enjoyed? Then just find a special place in your home or outside and set the scene. Then, take some action: Make a toast, sing a song, high five someone — whatever you feel like doing to commemorate the moment.
We hope to keep enjoying graduations, birthdays, and all the big celebrations! Try to notice the mini celebrations in yourself and those around you. You can celebrate weekends even though you’re not going out dancing and may even have your jammies on before dark. That could be the celebration! If you really do go out dancing, it’s a party for sure! Here’s to you and your big and little celebrations.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.