Older parents will surely identify with the photographic conundrum of having more than one child. The first child always had a perfect record of their early years. They were the subject of hundreds of photographs: spontaneous ones, curated studio portraits, cine film (this dates us!) and hours of video. You can read the pride in the grinning expressions of the young parents. “Look at us!” they say. “We’re a family!”
However, by the time you get to the second child, the third and onwards, the photos seem to dry up. This is not surprising, nor a reflection on how perfect the subsequent children were. These parents were exhausted. Who had time to take snaps, much less get the kids dressed up and into a photographer’s studio? And then of course, in ancient history, getting film developed — we realize some of you may have to Google this — was tiresome and even expensive.
Anyhow, flippancy aside, it is true that millions of people are photographically dispossessed because they were not the favored “first.” They barely feature in the family photo albums: another historical concept some will not fully understand.
This is not a problem that modern families face. In fact, we have a whole new range of issues, pressures and tensions around photography. For a start, everyone has access to a high-quality camera with them at every moment. All we do is photograph our surroundings and our experiences. When I caught my 85-year-old dad taking photos of his food in a restaurant (“It’s a thing,” he explained) I knew that the world had shifted in some bizarre, seismic way. And the same goes for photographing kids. No such thing as a “Kodak Moment” now. That’s every moment. Every experience. And are we better for it?
Of course, there are those people who organize, file, label and produce photo books for posterity. But most of us will never get to that point. Tens of thousands of photos will sit on our phones forever, and the most that will happen is that we will pull out our devices and scroll for hours trying to find a particularly good one, and show them to other people — on our phones. While it is definitely wonderful to text pictures instantly to our geographically-distant family members, in some ways we miss the old days of photo albums that we, as children, would pore over. They represented choice, curation and a family record. Even if the younger siblings didn’t feature that much!
People can now post pictures of their kids on social media. If it’s for friends and family members, there is every reason in the world to produce these modern photo albums. We freely admit to loving the daily updates from our own nearest and dearest and also to feeling a little deprived when nothing pops up on an Instagram story. Is everything OK? Why no photos today?
But then there’s a point at which it becomes weird. The most extreme version is the “Momfluencer” — a social media phenomenon whereby women (it’s usually women) post photographs of their children and family life in a highly filtered and curated way. These people are just like us, they say, but actually they look like models, because that’s what they’ve become. They have gorgeous kitchens, exquisite children, perfect hair and are so #grateful. Oh, and by monetizing their lives — and their children’s images — they’re also pushing products and making significant income in the process.
These children haven’t signed consent forms but their images are out there forever. It’s a chilling thought, particularly when you think about the millions of strangers who are looking at and writing comments on these posts. They are there forever, too.
“Momfluencers” don’t have screaming kids, dirty dishes in the sink or stained T-shirts. Their content is a roiling stew of fake aspiration that can be incredibly corrosive to a regular parent. So, look away, we say to you. Put your phone down. Live your family life now and instead of focusing on the images on the screen, think about the memories you make when you’re not looking either through, or at, your device. Trust yourself to remember what you’re experiencing and enjoy every beautiful, challenging moment of family life as it happens, real time.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.