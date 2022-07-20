We love summer: all the fun events, the hikes and great weather, people coming to visit us or us traveling to visit family and friends. We often wish we could clone ourselves, however, since most of us still must work and figure out how to have family time and enjoy this community we call home. Until that time comes, we thought it would be a good time to give you an easy list of ideas for those few minutes you do have to spend time with your children — remember, they’re just ideas, not requirements, and you probably do many of these things already!
Do you have plants (flowers and herbs count!) growing at your house? Let your young child water or pull off deadheads or distinguish between the herbs and the weeds. If you are really ambitious, you could do a small building project — a planter box or birdhouse, maybe. They sell kits online in case you are like us and not really gifted in the building department.
An area that we do know a little more about would be cooking and baking with your kids. I know it’s hot, but children love eating, so there is an appeal, and some cooking can happen outdoors. Even young children can create their own pizzas and help tear or cut salad ingredients or fruit. It’s such a great time to include a trip to the farmers market and try a new fruit or veggie.
Of course, we must include trips to the library, reading, checking out museums and looking for outdoor art. This could lead to writing in a journal or even writing a letter (we know, a lost art) about the experience. On the flip side, we all love summer because of the opportunities to get physical. Hiking, biking and getting in the water all make for a fun part of the day. Invite a friend and take a picnic, and if there are rocks to climb, that’s really a bonus!
Being here in the summer needs to include listening to music, formally or informally. It also can include theater productions. Some children will go right into learning to make music, or gathering friends to create their own acting group, and you get to be the audience.
You can see how all these activities increase summer learning — it’s just different learning, and summer is a critical time for children to have these great experiences. They will learn concepts like measuring, use their bodies to stir or ride a bike, and gain new experiences along the way. If you think back to summer when you were young, what is it that you remember? Ours are based in the outdoors, with family and friends, and often getting wet or dirty! Mud and puddles and worms on the sidewalk are a new experience every time for the younger children.
This website has some great ideas if you want to dig a little deeper: www.naeyc.org/summer-learning-families. We hope you will have a fun summer with your children, and maybe even get wet and dirty!
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net