Welcome to summer in Aspen, the time that turns tourists into residents, embodied in the quote that many share, "I arrived in winter and stayed for a summer and then never left.” Aspen’s summer is like a favorite aunt who brings out all the stops, holds great parties, listens to cool and funky music, shares informative and illuminating discussions and knows all the best places to move and groove.
And it’s the best season of all for parents who live here year-round. You made it! You signed up for camps in the midst of a snowy February so that your child can have a summer of fun. You made it through another school year with promises to continue the excellent progress that your child has made and now it is time to sit back and enjoy the fruits of your — and their — labor.
Our community is so fortunate to have a great selection of robust summer camps. They give our kids an opportunity to explore different interests and to continue to build on their physical outlets. Camps offer a different rhythm, new skills and activities; they strengthen social skills by getting kids out of their comfort zones and into situations where they make new friends. It is part of what makes summer so invaluable. And it helps working parents get their jobs done, knowing that their children are busy and having fun.
But once we are in the throes of these new adventures, let’s not forget about school. A little reading goes a long way. Work on those math skills and avoid summer complacency that can lead to regression over the summer. This year at the Ideas Festival, a topic that is on the hot seat is the “golden age of neuroscience.” What this means to early education and students in general is the importance of expanding upon the quality of the brain's architecture. We prepare ahead of time to make sure our children’s physical needs are being met, so it’s important to make sure their brain is getting a little exercise, too.
The brain is such a flexible organ. The more it is used, the stronger it becomes. The Harvard University Center on the Developing Child describes the brain as the center of “emotional well-being and social competence,” which provide a strong foundation for emerging cognitive abilities. Together, “they are the bricks and mortar that comprise the foundation of human development. The emotional and physical health, social skills and cognitive-linguistic capacities that emerge in the early years are all important prerequisites for success in school and later in the workplace and community.”
But how do we follow the directions of our hard-working teachers and also give our kids some down time from full-time school? As a family you may finally have the space to slow things down, to take a little extra time when you are camping, swimming or simply engaging as a family. Summer is the perfect time to serve learning. Serving an item of information is providing a skill that the child will be working on and returning gives the skill automaticity from repeating this skill.
How do we learn during the summer break? In simple ways, such as setting the table or corresponding with others on a one-to-one basis; working on a summer budget and a goal for that special gift; counting out objects and sorting them into shapes and colors; dividing the objects into equal amounts for everyone; playing board, spelling or math games in the car; using the alphabet to name animals (or any grouping) from A-Z for word retrieval. Most importantly, read, read and read some more.
At Aspen Elementary School, teachers suggest 20 minutes of reading every day and younger children will benefit from this immeasurably. This small amount of time works on so much more than just a skill of literacy. It s one-on-one time with your child. It is a time to slow down and enjoy their curiosity and your own and to embrace the emotional connection that reading creates. For moms, your voice was the first thing your baby heard and for all caregivers, your voice is a sense of security and stability, another benefit to an expanding and healthy brain.
Enjoy your summer, you’ve made it, and your child is going to have the best time with the amazing camps and experiences that you have created for them. If there is only one task you want to give them this summer, it’s read, read, read, as previously mentioned. Their expanding, flexible and beautiful brains will thank you for it.