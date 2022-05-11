The poet Alfred Lord Tennyson famously wrote, “In the spring a young man's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.” However, if you’re a parent of younger children ― or indeed pretty much any Roaring Fork Valley resident ―once the lifts close and spring starts creaking in, your thoughts will turn, rather than to love, to what our kids will be doing during summer.
We’ve all heard that old chestnut that many people moved here for winters, and stayed for the summers, and that’s understandable viewed from the perspective of unfettered youth or maybe tremendous wealth. Obviously it’s not just hype and our incredible activities and exceptional weather are unimaginably blissful.
However, for many families, thoughts of summer are far from light. The long summer break from school is a relic from the 19th century when children were required to help with the farming, ranching and harvesting. As lovely as it may be for many, there are families for whom these long months of summer are a source of massive stress, that not only don’t fit with the rhythm of our modern lives, but can impact children’s learning progress. This is a real concern, and we urge parents to find time to read, read, read with children over the summer months, and find ways to keep kids learning and engaged, to address the “summer slump.”
Working parents who need summer activities and camps soon learn that you need a PhD in organizational leadership to figure out how to manage the summer. Find the camps, look at the dates, create a spreadsheet and be ready at your computer at 6 a.m. on the day sign-ups begin. And then, you will find out that all the places have been taken and you’re on a waitlist (or something like that). And, by the way, this rigmarole takes place in February or March, when nobody is really able to focus on June, July and August.
We are lucky to have some great options for camps in this valley. Many of our wonderful nonprofits and also child care programs put huge resources and creativity into camps and into staying open to keep our kids busy, social, occupied and enriched. Whatever your child is interested in ― sports, art, the environment and so much more, summer is an excellent time to try new things. Many camps have scholarship options to help families pay; the costs can be prohibitive, especially when you have several children. However there are still often not enough places and for those who do not have the money or the luck to be able to get places, summer is long and stressful. Sometimes parents are forced to take time off from work, and there are also cases when older siblings have to look after younger ones at home.
A special mention here for the Aspen Youth Center and the city of Aspen Day Camp. We try not to show favoritism, but the incredible people who run these essential programs do so much to make summers easier for families, we reckon that recognition is merited. We’ve seen them go above and beyond, time and time again, to help local working families get through the summer months, and relax in the knowledge that their kids are safe, supervised and happily occupied.
This year, there’s a new kid on the block for children in current 3rd grade (rising 4th) through 7th-8th grades. Our friends at the Ajax Adventure Camp have created “Ajax Powered by Ivy,” a fantastic offering, especially for children in the Aspen Schools, including the Aspen Community School. This camp, bookable a week at a time for 10 weeks, has themed weeks, with mornings spent in enrichment, learning about bitcoin and cryptocurrency, comic books, public speaking, engineering, animals, planets and so much more. Afternoons are spent outside doing the most fun things you can imagine ― laser tag, water balloons, biking, etc. This camp is deliberately priced to be affordable to working locals: There’s a 50% discount off the price for school-district families. Inevitably, it’s filling up, so families are urged to sign up without delay. Anyone needing information should contact Aspen Family Connections at ksand@aspenk12.net.
In the future we are looking to come up with even more ways to make summer less stressful for families and even more enriching for children. For now, let’s make a summer resolution to keep things fun, to read books, try to grab as much family time as possible, take advantage of all the free events in the valley and recharge our kids’ batteries.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.