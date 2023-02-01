It’s very rare in our line of work and in this engaged community to encounter a parent, at least of school-aged or younger children, who feels that they’ve done enough for their kids.
Whether it’s academic progress or sporting achievement, college readiness or social participation, modern parents concern themselves with every aspect of their kids’ lives. We are sure that this wasn’t how things worked in the past, remembering our own childhoods when we were often left alone to figure things out for ourselves.
Our organizations try very hard to make no judgment about which parenting style is better or worse and know that all parents just want the best for their children. As in all things, there is probably a happy medium between creating the best opportunities for our children, and giving them the freedom to grow and develop age-appropriate autonomy and skills so that they can be effective adults. However, we also see many parents becoming incredibly anxious that they are not doing enough for their kids, and this leads them to feel that they can and should fix all their children’s problems.
And we get it — when you see your child in a bad or sad mood, feeling wronged, disappointed, let down or struggling, it’s entirely natural to want to make everything better and even to make it all go away.
But does that really serve our children in the longer term? I think we all know where this theme is going. And the answer is that it probably does not. If children are never asked to deal directly and independently with any kind of adversity, they will never develop the skills to do so when they are older.
Day to day, this is very challenging for a parent. Our instinct is to make everything OK, and sometimes to react quickly by contacting a teacher, canceling an activity or any number of other reactions. We’ve all been there, lying awake at night trying to solve our children’s problems. And doing something — anything — to fix a situation makes us feel better immediately.
It validates us as parents. It feels like progress. But it can also amplify everyone’s anxiety: the child’s and our own.
And this doesn’t really work long term in the way we intend. If we solve all our children’s small problems, we disempower them and remove their ability to work through situations. We give them the feeling that everything can be fixed, and this reduces their own strength and judgment to assess both how serious an issue really is, and what they themselves can do to get through it. It creates dependence and fosters weakness.
So what can we do to fortify and support our children with the daily ups and downs of life?
First, let’s always be there: to love, listen, learn and comfort. Being heard and validated is important for us all, so we suggest pressing “pause” on that adult instinct to react and to fix, but just to give space to discomfort, sadness and frustration. As grownups, we provide the soft landing place and this is a privilege and joy of parenthood.
Then, consider providing perspective. We all know that “this too shall pass,” and that’s one of the advantages of being an adult. As a species, we do endure, survive and go on, and while not preaching this to our kids in the heightened moment — when nobody really wants to hear that message — we can provide constant reassurance that they won’t always feel this way.
Consider solutions. What can a child do themselves to fix a relationship, navigate sadness, anger or challenge? Give this aspect time, too. Acting quickly may not always be the best thing, but understanding that a child can have some agency in their lives and providing them with a sense of that power is a huge investment in their future success.
Remain open-minded. This is a hard one. Seeing our children develop as individuals who may want to pursue a different path or interests than those we may have imagined, can be challenging. “What do you mean you don’t like soccer? We’re a soccer family!” Listen carefully to truly understand a situation rather than imposing your own personal feelings and experience.
The pleasure of seeing our children develop and become self-sufficient is amazing. Enjoy that evolution as it unfolds because before you know it, your little ones will be out of the house and only occasionally responding to your texts and emails.
Growing Community is written by Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections; Renee Giles, AFC’s early childhood connector; and Megan Monaghan, co-manager of Kids First, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email ksand@aspenk12.net, rgiles@aspenk12.net or megan.monaghan@aspen.gov.