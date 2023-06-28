Imagine a scenario in which a monster — an uncontrollable, many-headed hydra — was worming itself into the brains of children, stealing their childhood innocence, disrupting their health, their thought processes, sense of self, ability to make friends and possibly even permanently rewiring their thinking.
If that plot were a movie, it would be an NC-17 horror film.
If it was a real-life event — perhaps even on the scale of a pandemic — governments would take action. Citizens might even take to the streets in protest.
The only problem is that this is actually a real-life event, unfolding before our eyes on the scale of a pandemic, and it is one in which many of us are, in different ways, participating and even complicit. That event is, of course, and yet again, our children’s exposure (and possibly even our own exposure) to the many-headed hydra of screens, smartphones, gaming and social media.
You might wonder how all of this will look in 10 or 20 years. Will we look back with disgust on this early, unregulated, Wild West period, when toddlers in strollers were handed their parents’ phones to distract and amuse? A period in which middle school children were able to seek attention by posting highly sexualized photos of themselves for anyone to see? When kids sitting on the school bus or in their bedrooms could access adult content full of violence, pornography and use their phones to shame, harm and disparage others without leaving a trace?
Or maybe these things will be so much part of life by then, and even more accessible than they are now, that we will barely think about them. Will social media misadventures be just another thing that all children will have to learn to navigate?
It seems as if collective complacency is already our prevailing state. It’s just too hard to contemplate fighting the huge beast of technology. It’s everywhere and sadly unavoidable, and you can’t accomplish even the simplest of tasks without it. Try to see a bank statement or make an appointment without a smartphone! Technology is part of our lives whether we like it or not, so parents can’t be blamed for feeling that their kids need to have access to it and will lose out socially and in other ways if they don’t. And even when you think about ourselves as adults, it’s too much to resist the allure of technology, to stop ourselves scrolling through the infinite feed of content that triggers a dopamine rush in our brains and also to face the conflict inherent in denying it to our kids.
But parents, grandparents and caregivers, please be so careful and join the battle on the homefront with technology. Like all addictive substances, the key thing is to limit, limit, limit and delay, delay, delay in order to allow our children’s brains to develop as free as possible from these malign influences.
In case you think this column is hysterical in its tone, you are right, and we make no apology for that. This is a serious business. Of course, there are articles and discussions to be found everyday about the issue, but not the kind of serious inquiry, let alone public outrage, we feel it deserves. The Aspen School District this month joined many others in suing several large social media companies. There are those who will see this as tilting at windmills, but these actions have a great deal of value, not least as a reminder to us all that there is a need for research, dialogue and control of these apps when it comes to children.
The leader of one of Aspen’s well-respected youth programs related a small but sad story last week. In past summers, one of the highlights of her campers’ weeks was free playtime when they would all go down to the river to splash and run about. The kids loved seeing their counselors get wet and join in. Nothing structured or organized. Just spontaneous summer fun in our pristine environment. These are the kind of idyllic experiences we think back to in our own childhoods.
The leader, however, told us that the middle school-aged kids don’t want to do that these days. They push back on it and want to sit around indoors together and have access to their phones. They seem apathetic somehow, and are only interested in the high-octane, more elaborate activities her program increasingly has to make available, rather than the simpler, less sophisticated offerings. Can we blame technology for this? Or is this just our society? Who knows for sure.
But one thing we can be sure of, is that we need to know more. Children going through our schools right now have had unprecedented access to technology but it may be years until we see the longer-term impact on their brains and their lives. Let’s not wait to act.