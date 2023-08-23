Last week, during that strange no-man’s-land of time between the summer vacation and the start of school when hordes of children fill the hallways, teachers and administrators of the Aspen School District came together to work on the district’s strategic plan. Bear with us here! We realize that reading about people’s meetings may not initially appear to be the most scintillating content! We promise that this will be relevant!
As you may imagine, school staff do a huge amount of important work that doesn’t directly involve anyone’s children. There’s so much dedicated discussion, professional development, curriculum planning, internal coordination and training that you almost wonder how they manage to fit into the actual teaching.
In this instance, the emphasis was actually not on the classroom but instead focused on the concept of teamwork and how essential that is to the continuous improvement of teaching and learning. Conclusion: Effective teams aren’t just people lumped together to work. They need to have clarity of purpose, accountability, team structure and trust if they’re going to have a positive impact within school systems and on children.
Suddenly this gave rise to a thought: Isn’t it exactly the same for family systems?
In the past few years, the most intractable and frustrating situations we’ve seen affecting children (of all ages) can be traced back to some kind of failure within the family. By the way, we attach no blame and judgment to this. Life happens and many things can disrupt family life. Everyone knows that the white picket fence is, largely speaking, a fantasy.
But just as in our school discussions, families who are teams working together through change with a common purpose, appropriate roles, some delegation of responsibility and are supported by day-to-day management by the leaders, are infinitely more successful.
There is research to back this up. There are long-term studies examining the relationship between family foundations and the effects on children’s emotional, behavioral and school adjustment. When children are raised as part of a team, they are more secure and can feel safe and good about themselves. And when we talk about families in this way, we’re not assuming there are two parents leading the team. Single-parent families are also team leaders and we recognize and appreciate the many people in our community who are bringing up their children alone.
When things go well, all the participants in the team are happier, and that includes the parents. We shouldn’t underestimate the importance of parents being content. Happy parents solve problems, manage conflict, talk, listen, back up their partners and accept them. This flows to children who grow up to understand things like respectful communication and how to build healthy relationships. These experiences have a direct impact on a child’s emotional development.
However, we also see the impact on children when their family team is disrupted for any number of reasons. Difficult circumstances including economic insecurity, illness, death and divorce play out in children’s lives and in the classroom. We see this every day in our schools and preschools and in children of every age. When the family team fragments, the children are often collateral damage. And that’s not surprising because they have no power to make things better, so they may act out their anger, fear, frustration or any number of other complicated feelings about what’s going on at home. They do this even when they are too small to articulate their feelings.
Conflict, separation and divorce are the biggest disruptors of all and yet they are very much part of life, creating waves of change in our lives. Most immediately, they upset housing, finances and routines in a profound way. How, as families, we manage these most challenging events is so critical. Nobody sets up to have a chaotic or conflict-filled family life. But when we go through conflict, we urge families to consider their children’s experiences.
Every day, we see children and young people who are truly damaged by their parents’ conflicts. When those conflicts are not managed, and parents don’t prioritize their children’s feelings over their own, there is often an immediate impact. Children who are not secure, particularly amidst great family change, fall back on behaviors and choices that can have short and long-term consequences for their lives.
As adults, failing relationships are among the hardest situations we will ever face. And that is why it’s so important to seek help and know that there is no shame in doing so. Family and individual counseling can help us navigate relationship trauma and help parents raise children as a team before, during and even after separation and divorce.
The prize to be gained in working together during conflict, whether that’s with mediation, counseling or just a common intention to create stability for our children, is high. The price we may pay for not doing so is equally high.
There are excellent resources available in our community to support the process of relationship change and conflict resolution. Contact Aspen Family Connections in complete confidence to be directed appropriately.