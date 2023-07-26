Summer is such a great time for families to reconnect and engage in their favorite activities, both familiar and new. Summer planning for many families begins in February and is full steam ahead by the time school ends. Now, with just a few weeks of break to go (yes!) the question is, do our children play a part in these decisions and do they understand the connection to the purpose of our grand plans?
When our children are younger, they are carried along with the sea of life. Parents determine where and when the child needs to be at any place or time. By 18 months to 2 years of age, developmental growth is determined by whether a child can carry out one- to two-step directions. This generally looks at being able to grab their shoes and jackets when leaving the house, and then participating in an excursion that is usually beyond the scope of their understanding.
All that is required in this scenario is that they are capable of transitioning from place to place. As they get older, parents have certain social expectations for their child — to be obedient, not overly silly and compliant when we need them to be for their safety and our sanity. Parents are not born, we learn and are driven by our own upbringing and ingrained sense of responsibility. But when we think about these scenarios, have we thought about the child’s connection to purpose and why expectations are important?
The connection to purpose is empowering for any age. It gives an individual the desire to participate, creates motivation and intensifies focus. Basically, it helps your children understand the expectations and benefits of why their participation is important, why their connection to the process will benefit them. Let's be honest, our littlest of littles and even our tweens, teens and adolescents are inherently invested in their own purpose. If we can go back to our metaphor of being carried along with the sea of life, our children should not be the captain of our family's ship, nor the passenger. They are inherently the deck hands, part of an integral team that keeps the vessel sailing smoothly. Does this include swabbing the deck or engine maintenance? That decision is up to your family.
Connecting to the purpose means being part of the process and feeling linked to the activity. As parents, when we are booking camps, family trips and activities, we are thinking about what is best for our children. Even during the school year, attending school is a mandatory process. But why are we doing all of this? This may not always translate if the purpose is not explained. We have all been in a situation where the question of why has infiltrated the entire conversation. Why are we going to the grocery store? Why are we visiting a relative or friend? Why can’t I stay with you and not go to school? Why can't we do what we want? Why?
We bring into the world mini-politicians and master negotiators. As adults we align ourselves to our values and what we feel most connected to. So why would we not instill this into our children? Explaining to a child the necessity of visiting the grocery store, “because we have no food at home,” or the reason why we are visiting an aging relative, “we are family and want to show all family members how much we love them,” is a way of communicating core values. It is a license to create your family's own connection to purpose.
It is also important to let children explain “why” to you. They are such smart people and turning the question of why back to them promotes their own problem-solving skills and cognitive growth. They are starting their own connection to purpose and as they get older and wiser, they too can stop, reflect and think about how the why affects them and their own lives.
Mind you this does not always work at the beginning and as with anything, it is a tool that is polished with time and practice. At the beginning, using explanatory language such as, “First, we will go to the store, then we will get in the car and go home,” can provide smaller chunks of time that are easier to swallow. As we know, the concept of time is not a child's strong point. We know as parents that we’ve used this to our advantage — giving a verbal “five more minutes” and leaving after two — but it also has been detrimental at times: “When can we go, I want to go now.”
When getting to this point, take a moment and remember to connect to the purpose. Make the activity fun. Fun activities create interest and encourage them to want to be a participant in not only mundane errands and necessary tasks but also activities that are strictly for their entertainment. Explain the why, or have them explain it to you. When a child feels connected to the purpose, they create a new skill. They are starting their apprenticeships to being their own captain.