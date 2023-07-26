Growing Community is written by Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections; Renee Giles, AFC’s early childhood connector; and Megan Monaghan, co-manager of Kids First. It runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email ksand@aspenk12.net, rgiles@aspenk12.net or megan.monaghan@aspen.gov.