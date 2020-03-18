We love babies. They represent something so new, so innocent and sweet. The best thing about a baby is that they are all potential, everything is up. We know so much more now than even a few years ago, about just how much is going on with babies. There is no other time in our life that is a bigger or more critical time for learning. All those brain connections, that you can almost see happening as a baby learns a new skill, are so amazing to be a part of.
What can we do during this incredibly important period to ensure that children have a strong foundation for future development? There’s a lot really, but thankfully it’s easy. Yes, babies can also be challenging, but the things you are probably doing naturally do are exactly what your baby needs.
Did you know that babies and toddlers are learning early literacy and language, math and science, art and music, and social skills starting from birth (some argue even before birth)? Let us give you some examples:
Early literacy, reading, and communication skills develop through daily interactions. Simply sitting with baby on your lap, “reading” a cloth or board book, looking at pictures and talking about daily activities. Yes, you are the one doing most of the talking, but they are listening, and you’re creating a pleasurable experience. Your baby is learning that words are connected to real things, that words have meaning, and even how to make certain sounds. This is the real beginning of school readiness.
Babies learn math and science throughout daily routines too. A child begins to understand counting – here are three more crackers — concepts like up/down, in/out, cold/hot, sink/float, and so much more. Nature is a big part of science learning and we have a whole backyard full of natural opportunities – snow, mud, grass, rocks, twigs, shadows, the list goes on and on.
We love to sing and create art with babies because they don’t care if you really don’t know what you’re doing. I’m pretty sure you could sing the instructions for changing the cat’s litter box and your baby would think you were brilliant. Babies love rhymes, simple songs, dance moves, and will quickly join you. Art is all about the process, you’re not making a masterpiece, so find a spot that is easy to clean and use what you have, maybe some things you found in nature, washable paints, and glue. A paint brush with just water is pretty entertaining on a warm day.
Social skills, including self-control and making friends, help children succeed in both school and life. These skills develop over time and are again based in everyday experiences that send your baby messages like: You’re clever. You’re good at figuring things out. You’re loved. You make me laugh. I enjoy being with you. Researchers have coined the phrase “serve and return” to describe how adult responses support a baby’s first attempt to be social — babbles and gestures.
You may have noticed that none of our suggestions include expensive toys, electronics, or batteries. Babies find so much more play value in things they can manipulate and use in different ways. So, to all you new parents, keep up the good work, love on that baby, and know that the simple, fun things you are doing are building the foundation for all the learning to come!
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.