While we all bask in the last glorious weeks of summer, parents and caregivers are faced with the challenge of reestablishing back-to-school routines with their young children. Some children have been in camp all summer and have maintained a semblance of a routine. Most families have relaxed all the routines like bedtimes, mealtimes and transitions.There is no magic wand for making the transition back to school effortless; however, there are strategies that will ease matters.
Now is the time to reestablish routines. Waiting until your child starts in a new classroom in child care or the new school year begins will make the transition more difficult than necessary. These routines play a pivotal role in a child's development, helping them adapt to change, instilling discipline, and fostering a positive learning environment. Predictable and consistent routines can have a profound impact on children’s emotional, physical and cognitive development and prevent challenging behaviors. How does this work?
First, by creating a sense of stability. Young children thrive on predictability and stability. Consistent routines provide a framework that helps children feel secure and confident in their daily lives. Knowing what to expect, like waking up at a certain time and having a consistent and structured morning routine as well as an afternoon and bedtime schedule, gives children a sense of comfort. This predictability allows children to relax, reduces their anxiety and allows them to focus on their real work, which is play.
Second, by establishing healthy habits. Routines teach children essential life skills and how to maintain healthy habits. Predictable sleep schedules, healthy meals and established study times assist children in developing self-discipline and self-regulation — the ability to control one’s impulses and emotions. We know that sufficient sleep and nutrition are directly linked to physical health, emotional well-being, cognitive function and academic performance.
Third — something that is challenging for us all — is the ability to manage time. This is an essential component of executive functioning. This involves deciphering how to plan and allocate sufficient time for a task or activity such as brushing teeth, getting dressed or completing homework. Time management nurtures a sense of responsibility and the ability to control one's own life. Children have so few choices in life. If they are empowered to manage their time and tasks, they are more likely to cooperate and participate. When a child is managing their own time and schedule, adults tend to nag less and avoid power struggles.
Fourth, by strengthening concentration. The ability to manage distraction and focus on the matter at hand is another aspect of executive functioning. When we have an established routine, children learn to transition from one task to another. This builds an ability to direct energy and attention to what needs to get done. By following a structured routine, a child becomes more engaged, more focused and this can positively impact academic performance, as well as relationships. This wires the child’s brain to direct energy, focus and intention to one person or activity at a time.
Finally, by nurturing social skills. Engaging in regular and predictable social activities provides children the opportunity to practice and strengthen social and emotional competencies. This includes identifying feelings, expressing emotions appropriately, asking for attention and problem solving. Establishing a regular breakfast, dinner or play routine with family and friends provides opportunities for adults to model appropriate skills and children to practice them. Practicing, stumbling and learning those skills at home, in the safety of a parent’s relationship, builds a child’s self confidence and sets a lifelong pattern of successful interactions and building healthy relationships.
Going back to school provides families an opportunity to establish consistent routines for children to experience success as they embark on their academic journey. From creating stability and cultivating healthy habits, to learning time management and fostering social competence, routines offer myriad benefits that extend far beyond the school years.
As parents and educators, it is essential to emphasize the significance of routines and provide consistent support in their implementation. This means intentionally teaching the routines with patience, knowing children will make mistakes (and that’s OK). In this effort we empower young children to have choices in their daily lives, build resilience and foster social and emotional competence.
We recommend the website challengingbehavior.org (search routines in the resource library) for a wealth of ideas to support children and the adults in their lives to create successful routines. Also, feel free to reach out to our organizations if you need support in building consistent routines in your family and household.