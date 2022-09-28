We’ve written often in this column about early childhood development and the importance of the efforts we make to support our babies, toddlers and preschoolers at a time when their brains are going through an extraordinary period of growth.
Even while our youngest children can be frustrating and hard to read — “Why can’t they just say what’s wrong?” we remember thinking while our beautiful babies screamed at us — it’s even harder to think about how to help our kids at their next stage of extraordinary developmental growth.
Adolescence.
Ugh, we hear you say. That was no picnic. As teens we were irritable, moody, sleepy, rebellious, pushing back at all the things that we knew sustained us: family, school, routine, the simple pleasures of childhood. Adolescence visits itself on sweet children with a vengeance. Suddenly, social acceptance and taking risks with no heed for the consequences takes over the young brain and our previously compliant, engaged children no longer want to hear us.
And, at the same time as all of this is going on neurologically — because, yes, the adolescent brain isn’t a social construct, but a physical reality — we heap obligation on our children. Grades become important. Achievements, college-readiness … suddenly it all starts to matter a bit more.
But there is good news. Since we know that this is a reality that most children will experience, there are things that families can do to help their teens cope and flourish, and forewarned is forearmed.
First, let’s all understand that adolescence is a real thing going on in our children’s development and that the teenage brain is still very much able to be influenced and guided. Tell your children what’s going on with them. It’s a mistake not to educate our children about the changes in their brains because while they may seem lost in the throes of adolescence, they also are more able to comprehend its complexities and nuances and understand themselves. Just having that understanding may actually help, as well as compassion for the misery of physical changes and social pressures that teens experience. We all remember this time in our lives, and there’s a reason most of us would probably rather not go through it again.
Teenagers’ brains also are becoming hugely more sophisticated, organized and efficient during adolescence, which may be hard to appreciate among the disruption, hurt feelings and frustration experienced in most families at different times. But it should provide some hope. Despite the fascination with technology and our anger at the pointlessness of endless hours spent on social media, our kids are to some extent learning how to navigate social situations and friendships.
A recent article by writer David Robson put it simply: “When teens appear to be ‘over-dramatic’, they’re simply learning to navigate the complexities of their emotional world by themselves — skills that will be essential in later life.” Doesn’t that sound better?
And we should also be grateful that in the Aspen Schools, there is recognition of the needs of adolescence in terms of brain changes and sleep. Among many other physiological changes, the body’s circadian rhythms shift, causing teenagers to stay awake later. Use of technology may be exacerbating that tendency, in part because excessive screen time interferes with the brain’s ability to shut down at night. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine advocate pushing back school start times for adolescents. As of this year, California high schools now have to start after 8:30 a.m. and in Aspen our high-schoolers start at 8:45 a.m.
And finally, parents and families, let’s find a way not to shout. Most people don’t respond to being shouted at, but the teen is even less able to hear that than anyone else because they are experiencing extreme social and emotional sensitivity. This is why a restorative approach — asking a child to recognize harm that is being done and to make amends — is likely to be far more effective in terms of discipline. It may be a hard task for parents, but praise, positive reinforcement and understanding may be exactly what our young teens’ brains are craving and it’s never going to be too early to start.
